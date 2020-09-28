Deal with infighting in the party, Chilubanama tells PF leaders

EMMANUEL Chilubanama has urged Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila and the party’s leadership to resolutely deal with infighting and reconcile rival groups in the ruling party.

Commenting on the PF’s recent victories in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituencies, Chilubanama said while the ruling party won with comfortable margins, there was need for more to be done.

Chilubanama, who is aspiring to be Lusaka Province PF chairman, feels the leadership should work at uniting the ruling party.

“I would also want to appeal to our secretary general that, Sir, there’s need to bring in and offer an olive branch to all who would have left the party or seemingly are aggrieved, beginning with my brother and colleague, Big Mule (Davies Mulenga),” he said. “Davies Mulenga is my brother and a colleague. I worked with him very closely in the Patriotic Front for many years and for him to have crossed over to the UPND clearly shows that he was aggrieved. Ba Mulenga I would appeal to you, come back to the party where you belong. That mark which you scored in the by-election is needed back with the Patriotic Front.” Chilubanama said it was expected that the PF would win Lukashya and Mwansabombwe seats.

“I would love to say those were comfortable margins, however the onus is on us and the party at large to work harder and ensure that voter turnout improves,” Chilubanama said.

He congratulated the party leadership, the campaign teams and President Edgar Lungu for the two victories.