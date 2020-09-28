Letter to my fellow Zambian citizen

Dear fellow citizen,

I greet you. Hope you are adhering to the guidelines of the new normal to protect not only yourself, but also those you may come into contact with, from COVID-19. Under the circumstances, which I will explain in due course, I think I am trying.

In view of the bad history that we have in as far as the reading culture is concerned, I shall endeavour to be as brief as possible in this discourse, even as I implore you this once to make a deliberate effort to defy this stereotyping and go through this letter because I have something important to share with you, will you?

As you could have heard that desperate situations call for desperate measures, may I beg your indulgence by urging you to read this letter with the desperation of a man whose house is on fire.

If , peradventure, you are a devout member of a political party, may I ask you to remove your political stripes before you read through my letter so that you do not lose my point in your political opinions.

The issues I want to talk about are so import that they cannot be reduced to political prejudices. If you can, please allow me to talk with the person that you were before you put on those politically subjective goggles to start seeing straightforward things in a politically skewed view.

Only when you behold things objectively will you be able to establish a genuine connection with my letter and appreciate the time you will spend reading it as worthwhile.

To begin with, as we may know that the first step towards the solution to any problem is accepting that it exists, I want us to unanimously agree that we have a problem. Things are not okay in this country, are they?

One may want to seek further clarification by asking me to be specific about what things I am talking about. Well, my answer is pretty much everything. Zambia’s problems cut across all the socioeconomic spheres of our existence and have reached the hilt. Simply put, we have been boxed in, haven’t we?

Let us look at the economy for instance. All the economic variables, both micro and macro, are emphatically pointing to one thing: economic failure. With the inflation rate of about 15 per cent, the annual bank interest rate of about 40 per cent and the exchange rate of about K20 to a dollar, who has not experienced an unbearable cost of living?

What is your personal take on the regional chasms that have emerged in recent times? Regionalism and tribalism have reached biblical proportions. The ‘one Zambia, one nation’ motto has entirely lost its meaning as those that are in corridors of power are ironically in the forefront preaching divisions with impunity.

Corruption in this country has reached biblical proportions, accounting for a substantial portion of the reason our country has been relegated to junk status on the international credit rating index. Every successive year has seen an increase in corrupt activities, whose perpetrators are mostly politically exposed persons.

I could go on itemising the ills that have brought us where we are as a country, but since they are in the public domain, I shall not belabour them further than this, but quickly start to look at the way forward.

The democracy we fought for three decades ago was meant to safeguard our country from situations such as the one we are in currently. We should not even have been anywhere near here in the first place.

But because of a myriad of factors, most of which we are privy to, for the larger part, our democracy has failed to deliver according to the aspirations of the people.

Notwithstanding the shortcomings, however, I would like to urge us not to relent to believe in our democracy because even in its worst form, it can still deliver our desired results if only we unite behind a single purpose.

Those who fought for this democracy handed us with a non-negotiable opportunity to review the performance of every government and make necessary changes every after five years. It doesn’t get better than that, does it?

That opportunity is coming in August next year when we go to the polls to decide who should preside over the affairs of this country until 2026. Processes leading up to that very important day have been underway for some time now and I would love to encourage everyone to take part.

However, like I have already alluded to, this is not the first time we shall be having this chance to redefine our destiny as Zambians. We have had many except we have been so equivocal in our voting that we have left it to politicians to have the final say on our behalf.

Perhaps our circumstances have been so diverse in the past that the voting pattern was purely indicative of every voter’s personal experience and opinion about the government.

Fair enough folks! Indeed what should determine our choices in the voting booth should be no other than the number of promised deliverables that have been fulfilled, in the case of those that are already in office and a seeking re-election and the potential to deliver on their promises in the case of the opposition.

If performance will surely be the basis of our choices on election day, I struggle to imagine what tools of analysis someone will use to end up voting to retain the PF in office, other than that they are a somewhat direct beneficiary of either the divisive governance style or the spoils of the relentless looting of this regime.

Lest someone accuses me of needlessly criticising the government for failure even in the face of all the developmental projects that are dotted all over the country, my take is that all these projects do seriously pale in comparison to the socioeconomic havoc this government has wreaked in this country. The net effect of almost all the ‘good’ things they have done is negative.

I have heard a naïve-sounding but very subtle campaign strategy by some undercover PF surrogates, suggesting that Mr Lungu and PF should be allowed to continue destroying the economy beyond 2021 as a way to mete out punishment for both Zambians for voting for them and the PF itself for failing to manage the economy, as they will have to correct the situation themselves. Really?

The PF have been in power for the past nine years and the only thing they have proved beyond doubt is their incapability to turn around the economy that they destroyed after they took over from the MMD.

And this is the very government that has brought as to a place where, when you think you have seen it all in terms of government blunders, they will always come up with a bigger one, as if in a competition with someone.

I’m cognisant of the fact that being human beings that we are, our decisions on who we vote for are influenced by a lot more factors than capability, and therein lies the problem.

I have heard people who say they can’t vote for someone because they hate them naturally. What has love got to do with national leadership? Look now what your loved president has done to this country.

As we go to the polls next year, I am urging us not to reduce such a big responsibility as voting to a matter of emotions, but take it as a serious matter of life and death, because your vote carries both. Let us save lives by voting with our intellect and not our hearts.

May I conclude by way of reminding all of you folks of our responsibility not only to register as voters, but to cast your vote on the actual day. Remember, not turning out to vote for your preferred candidate amounts to turning out to vote for their competitor.

We do not necessarily seek to have a doting government, but one that will show political will to salvage this country from the economical dumpsite where it wallowing right now.

Melvin Chisanga (chisangamelvin@yahoo.com)