Police reservists kill Kamanga teen during attempt to close nightclub

A TEENAGER in Kamanga compound has been killed by police reserve officers and members of the neighbourhood who went to close a nightclub operating after stipulated hours.

Police public relations officer Esther Katongo said the incident sparked riots, leaving Kamanga Police Post and two police vehicles damaged, and an officer injured.

She said the incident happened around 1a.m. on Sunday.

Katongo said some police reserve officers and members of the neighbourhood went to close Flavour nightclub in the area which was reported to have been operating after stipulated hours.

“As they tried to close the premises, patrons rose against the officers and during the process of the confusion, a firearm went off and shot Timothy Zulu aged 17 years of Kamanga compound who has died,” she said. “This sparked riots in which Kamanga Police Post and two police motor vehicles have been damaged while one officer who was among the officers who went to pick the body of the victim has been injured.”

Katongo said calm had been restored and officers were on the ground keeping vigil.

“An inquiry has been launched into the incident. We appeal to members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue in the matter,” said Katongo.