Speak for the voiceless, Mbewe challenges South chiefs

[By Ben Mbangu in Pemba]

KEBBY Mbewe has challenged the traditional leadership in Southern Province to use their critical voice to speak for the benefit of the voiceless in society.

Addressing the Kakuba Seventh Day Adventist members in Pemba when he delivered 85 iron sheets that President Edgar Lungu donated following the request from chief Hamaundu, Mbewe said chiefs have a huge responsibility to promote peace in the country and link their people to the government for acceleration of development.

“We are challenging our traditional leadership to use their critical voice to speak for the benefit of the voiceless in society. If you as chiefs don’t speak for your people especially in opposition stronghold, then your people will not benefit because they have no one to speak for them or link them to the government,” Mbewe said.

He said there can be no meaningful development in chiefdoms without the involvement of the traditional leadership.

“God identified leadership in chiefdoms and it should bear fruits for the people, hence chiefs must continue working with government to enable people benefit. When chiefs work with government, people will benefit,” Mbewe said.

He said chiefs that do not speak for their people will have subjects who miss a lot of benefits.

“We urge you the traditional leadership to continue knocking for your people until your areas receive desired development,” Mbewe said.

And Mbewe said no one can be a president without God in their heart.

“God knows no political party apart from that all of us are His children. It is sin that divides us on political grounds. Zambia is blessed to have President Lungu with a heart for the people regardless of their location, whether it’s in the middle of hills. He has bought iron sheets for your church because he acknowledges God as his mentor and savior,” he said. “President Lungu understands that he is in authority because God allowed him to lead hence he values places of worship. As a church, pray for the nation and the President, also for good rains so that even next year we will have food.”

Mbewe said there can be no development if young people were not introduced to Christ.

“Gifts from the President can never be politics because he is the father of the nation,” said Mbewe.

Kakuba church elder Deson Simapanga thanked the Head of State for the gesture.

And chief Hamaundu said he was speechless to see the quick response from the President.

Pemba district commissioner Reginald Mugoba who donated 10 pockets of cement said those who had failed to fulfil pledges they made in church must know that it was a sin.