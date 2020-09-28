UPND appears not ready to challenge PF – Musenge

IN Lukashya and Mwansabombwe, the PF attempted to try the system they want to apply to rig the 2021 elections and it has worked very well for them, says Mwenya Musenge.

In an interview, the former Copperbelt minister nevertheless said majority Zambians want a change of government.

The ruling PF won both Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections held on September 17, 2020.

Musenge said the opposition UPND unfortunately appears not ready to challenge the PF in by-elections and in 2021.

“The election results in Mwansabombwe and Lukashya were very interesting if you look at how the people were responding to all political parties that participated in the by-election. However, the unfortunate part is that the strongest opposition party which we have as at now, which is the UPND, but you tend to wonder if the strongest opposition party is ready to challenge the PF come 2021 or even now during these by-elections,” Musenge said.

He lamented that the UPND conceded defeat even though it was clear that the two by-elections were marred by electoral malpractices.

“The strongest opposition party conceding defeat easily even when you are able to see that there were a lot of irregularities in those by-elections gives you a lot of question marks; whether the so-called strongest opposition party is ready for the challenge,” Musenge said. “In normal circumstances, it’s them who are supposed to come out to cry foul and not the other opposition parties like MMD speaking on their behalf. It is them who are supposed to call the shots and then other opposition parties come in. But where you have the leader of that strongest opposition party coming out saying ‘I think we will go back and take a postmortem and proceed from there’, I think it’s not right.”

He noted that it was practically impossible that UPND and the other opposition parties would get zero votes in Seesa while the PF amassed 600.

“We all know elo tapali nokutwishika iyo (and there is no doubting), the truth of the matter is that abanensu mu (our colleagues in) government nabafilwa (have failed) and tapali umwina Zambia nangu umo (there is no single Zambian), probably a few Zambians who want PF; majority of Zambians want change. Kulya ku Luapula, in Luapula, Sesa village they are talking about, there is no way at that polling station they can get 600 votes and all the other political parties get 0, it is not possible…it’s practically impossible, especially when you look at the literacy levels in those areas, they are extremely low and not to have even one spoilt ballot paper, it can’t be,” Musenge said.

He urged the UPND to pull up their socks and show keenness to challenge the PF.

“One contributing factor is that probably ba UPND and the other opposition political parties that participated failed to make sure that all polling stations were manned by their polling agents. Apart from that, maybe their polling agents were bought,” said Musenge. “Our colleagues (PF) in these two by-elections have attempted to try the system they want to come and apply in 2021 and it has worked very well for them because the opposition is jittery. I don’t know maybe it’s the issue of privatisation and it has sent shock waves in HH [Hakainde Hichilema] that they quickly concede. Even them are able to see that indeed they have been robbed of victory in those areas.”