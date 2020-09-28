WHO mustn’t bow to extortion, attacks from the powerful – Maduro

VENEZUELA has proposed the creation of a revolving fund within the United Nations system, which will guarantee food and health products globally.

And the south American nation has denounced incessant attacks on its leadership from the United States government.

Contributing to a general debate at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, President Nicolás Maduro said such an initiative would make it possible for weak nations to fight discrimination from powerful nations.

“From the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, we propose the creation of a revolving public purchasing fund within the United Nations System to guarantee access to food and health products, financed with public resources. This will make it possible to face discrimination and the economic blockade against countries by making it easier for governments to acquire necessary goods and services,” he told the Assembly last Wednesday. “We call for the strengthening of financing policies and funds aimed at the development of local production chains and new economic actors, as well as the creation of a bank of free technologies and universal education and training processes.”

He further called for the adoption of an international instrument that would guarantee the right to development.

President Maduro reiterated his government’s commitment to respecting human rights globally.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela advocates the adoption of a legally binding international instrument on development and the right to development, which will strengthen the struggle of peoples to overcome poverty and social inequalities and for social justice,” he said. “Our re-election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, by the sovereign and majority votes of the countries represented in the United Nations System despite the incessant attacks by the US empire and its satellites has reaffirmed our commitment to promote respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of all people, without distinction of any kind and in a fair and equitable manner, strongly supporting any initiative in the fight against ethnic, gender, nationality and other related forms of intolerance.”

President Maduro demanded respect for the World Health Organisation from the United States of America.

He welcomed scientific efforts from various countries on inventing coronavirus vaccines.

“The health and well-being of the population are not merchandise; the market cannot continue to regulate the destiny of humanity! Venezuela believes that the role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) should be an example of multilateralism that we need to strengthen,” he said. “The WHO must be an organisation that acts and speaks faithfully, without bowing to pressure, extortion and attacks from the powerful; that confirms its moral authority, its scientific capacity and cooperation based on solidarity. We welcome the enormous scientific efforts of sisterly nations such as Russia, China and Cuba in creating an effective and safe vaccine against COVID- 19, and we trust that such findings will be considered a global public good by each of our nations, with free access for all the peoples of the world, without discrimination.”

President Maduro reaffirmed his country’s commitment to upholding the principles of universality and to the peaceful settlement of global disputes.

“We are committed to upholding the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity, non-politicisation, and non-selectivity in their implementation. We are committed to international, intercultural, constructive, and cooperative dialogue to advance the promotion and protection of all human rights, including, of course, the right to comprehensive development of peoples,” he said.

And President Maduro reminded the US government to respect other nations.

“Venezuela, as you know, is under constant attack. Our beloved homeland is the victim of a multiform attack by the US Empire, in the media field, in the political field, in the economic field; we have even been threatened with direct military aggressions. The unilateral measures imposed by the Government of the United States of America have tried to subdue the Venezuelan people,” said President Maduro. “However, our people, together with the constitutional government, have heroically resisted the opprobrium, the illegality, the inhumanity of an empire which today represents the most serious threat facing the multipolar and multicentered world. Today, standing up, and with the dignity of the people, children of the glories of the liberator Simon Bolivar, we say to the supremacist government of the United States that the world is watching them, that the 21st century has millions of eyes that see beyond the media matrices. There is still time to return to international legality.”