Kalaba demands an end to rotten governance system

[By Charles Tembo in Chingola]

THESE rotten systems of governance we have today should come to an end, says Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba.

Kalaba also says the PF government is broke hence, “there is no budget” that finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu presented.

The Democratic Party leader said this on Iwave Radio station on Saturday evening.

“Zambia needs new breath. So we are looking for people that will stand for the poor suffering Zambians. These rotten systems of governance we have today should come to an end,” Kalaba said.

He said the PF should not auction Konkola Copper Mines.

“Look at the KCM liquidator, who has come and the guy is sleeping. So who is lying. The President said things will be done in a short time but look now! Today you have gone to get suppliers in Lusaka to come and eat here in Chingola. So as DP our alliance is the people of Zambia,” Kalaba said.

“So the interest of the people should come first. DP wants to harmonise the salaries of miners. Long time a shi-mine (mine worker) was a respected person. But today miners are suffering despite working so hard. Mining should be a win-win situation where workers are benefiting. PF is using KCM and liquidation of the company for political mileage. You can’t use the company for politics. We are going in the elections next year.”

On violence, Kalaba said the problem was that some political parties like to use other people’s children.

“They just use them for violence. When an opportunity comes for jobs, the same children they use for violence are left out. If you focus on violence and tribalism, it is not taking this country,” he said.

Kalaba said the PF had neglected the youth.

“Youths, this government, yalimisula (has neglected you). It has completely neglected you the youth. Tell me which youth in Chingola has benefited from these so-called youth empowerment projects. Here in Chingola, people are suffering including those in PF who have no influence,” he said.

And Kalaba said the desperation of the PF on the voter registration was worrying.

“What sort of desperation is this that even kids can now be given NRCs (national registration cards)? In 2016 it took us about three months to register voters. Today they have only given us one month to register nine million people. As DP, we are very uncomfortable with the online voter registration. Why are you so in a hurry? This shows that these people don’t mean well. We have engaged our lawyers so that we go to court. We have never sat with stakeholders. These are jokes,” he said. “Mr (Patrick) Nshindano [ Electoral Commission of Zambia chief elections officer) should stop… Ukokwine. Ba Nshindano Zambia techalochenu. This will disadvantage the Zambian people. We know the ruling party wants people not to vote and any voter apathy will advantage the ruling party. Which online, stop that joke! Have you given people computers to use for online? Ma jokes, kwangala, these are jokes. If I win let me win on a fair game. Let people choose what they want. What is so nice about this power? Power is temporary, why is it that the man does not want to leave that seat? ECZ should be fair.”

Kalaba said Zambians won’t accept jokes from the ECZ.

“Even judge Esau Chulu should be very fair. They started with no one will monitor the printing of ballot papers. How will they allow people on individual level to go [Dubai]? They have made it very difficult. Online, people fear it. Even online banking people don’t use it. We will not allow anyone who will win without proper reason,” he said. “Mr Nshindano please be fair and transparent. You want to capture nine million [voters], how possible is this? It is not adding up, so you want a lot of people not to vote? Ba Nshindano, let this process be so transparent.”

Meanwhile, Kalaba said the PF in its current form cannot revive the economy and the depreciating local currency, the kwacha.

“What has forced the kwacha to depreciate is because we harvest tobacco but it’s Malawi that is making the cigarettes. We don’t have leadership in Zambia today. That is why Zambians need a new breath of leadership. We need leadership with a vision,” he said. “Ba PF tabakwete ndalama so this budget, this is just to say it is without any direction. This is no budget,” said Kalaba./