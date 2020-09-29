Kambwili begs Lungu to release Mucheleka

NDC president Chishimba Kambwili says the 2021 national budget presented last Friday is useless and a joke.

And Kambwili has pleaded for the release of UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka and other party members detained in Kasama during the Lukashya parliamentary by-election.

Addressing the media at his Lusaka residence yesterday, Kambwili said the 2021 budget was meant to hoodwink Zambians to vote for the PF.

He said the budget was putting the country in more problems because instead of reducing to live within the means, it had gone up to attend to debt servicing and projects that would not change the lives of citizens.

“For us in the NDC, this budget is unreasonable and will not stimulate the economy. To the contrary, it’s putting us in more debt. The biggest problem we have is not Farmer Input Support, it’s not 10 kwachas to give to the youths. This budget is putting us into more problems than we already are,” Kambwili said.

He warned the government about the effects of continued debt accumulation, stating that it would cause trouble to the country.

Kambwili lamented that instead, the government had continued to borrow money for political reasons, which had made Zambia look bad in the eye of investors.

“The country that cannot not borrow for good reason is a dead country. Soon and very soon, Zambia will be like Zimbabwe where the government controls money and the people have to pay for goods and services at stipulated times,” he said.

Kambwili wondered why the government would borrow $500 million to put cameras in towns throughout the country when the crime rate was not alarming

“The crime in Zambia is petty and does not need sophisticated cameras in the cities. If there was an organised police, the petty crime could be controlled,” he said.

And Kambwili insisted that Muchelaka and the other UPND members did not commit robbery as alleged by the police.

“Ifyo mwayacita Mucheleka mwamupela aggravated robbery nanomba alecula umwana wabene. Alikwata abana nalimweba, please mulekwata uluse nangu mulefwaya mfukame (what you have done to Mucheleka, you charge him with aggravated robbery and to this day he is suffering, may be you want me to kneel down), ba Lungu, please free Muceheleka and those people, they never committed aggravated robbery for Gods sake,” Kambwili pleaded while on his knees.

He advised police to charge them with an appropriate charge rather than aggravated robbery.

Meanwhile, Kambwili warned President Edgar Lungu that those that surround him do not love him at all because they do not tell him the truth.

He said he loves President Lungu and that was why he was always telling him the truth regarding his governance style.

“My dear President, those who surround you don’t love you because they don’t tell you the truth. I love you and that’s why I am telling you the truth so that you do the right thing on behalf of the people of Zambia, except that more often than not abantu abalanda ifishinka tababatemwa (people who speak truth are not liked),” said Kambwili.