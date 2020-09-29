Lungu hails Rwanda, Germany ties

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Zambia looks forward to hosting the 7th session of the Zambia-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation, to advance the cooperation between the two countries as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic situation permits.

During the presentation of credentials by Rwandan High Commissioner Amandin Rugira and German Ambassador to Zambia Dr Anne Wagner-Mitchell, President Lungu said Zambia further looks forward to participating in the Commonwealth Summit in Kigali which has been rescheduled to next year.

He said the government would continue to foster and deepen strategic partnerships with the two respective countries through deliberate enhancement of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

President Lungu reaffirmed the government’s continued commitment to enhanced relations and cooperation, at bilateral and multilateral levels, with both Rwanda and Germany, for the mutual benefit of the people of the countries.

He told High Commissioner Rugira that Zambia and Rwanda shared excellent relations as evidenced by the state visit to Zambia by President Kagame in 2017 and his reciprocal visit to Rwanda in 2018, during which fruitful discussions were held and several bilateral agreements signed that required full implementation.

President Lungu said Zambia admires the significant strides Rwanda had made in areas of Information Communication Technology (ICT), as well as other key sectors of the economy.

“We, therefore, stand ready to enhance our cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two peoples. Your Excellency, I encourage you to work closely with the relevant authorities on both sides to finalise negotiations on the draft agreements on cooperation in double taxation, agriculture, visa exemption, immigration, education and tourism, among other areas,” he said. “At the multilateral level, we look forward to working closely with the Republic of Rwanda to advance, among others, the United Nations’ 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the African Union’s agenda 2063, in order to create the “Arica we want”.

And President Lungu told Ambassador

Wagner-Mitchell that Zambia and Germany had enjoyed excellent bilateral relations over many years, and was reflected in the significant support accorded to Zambia over the years since independence.

He said currently, the areas of focus were water and sanitation, good governance, renewable energy, agriculture, and nutrition, which were of utmost importance to the people of Zambia.

President Lungu said the German government continued to assist Zambia bilaterally, and as part of the European Union, in time of great need.

“This includes helping Zambian farmers mitigate the negative effects of drought, the social cash transfer programme, the renewed scaling up of nutrition efforts of the national food and nutrition commission and importantly, Zambia’s COVID-19 response,” he said.

President Lungu encouraged Germany investment in Zambia and commended the huge commercial farming project by Amatheon Agri, which he had the privilege of visiting in Mumbwa.

He said the government looks forward to the next bilateral consultations between the two countries before the end of the year.

President Lungu urged the two diplomats to explore the country to meet the friendly people of Zambia, experience the country’s unique hospitality, and enjoy its natural beauty.

“This will assist you to understand and appreciate the various aspects of the country, its culture and its people,” said President Lungu.