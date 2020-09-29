Mufulira PF under pressure over CB committee’s unfulfilled pledges – Mwale

MUFULIRA district PF chairman Dominic Mwale says the party is under pressure over the unfulfilled pledges made by the Copperbelt mobilization committee led by Bowman Lusambo.

In a statement, Mwale said the district stands with the statement on members to stop making huge sums of pledges.

“As PF Mufurila district, we wish to welcome the timely advice from our provincial chairman, MCC Nathan Chanda over members who are making huge sums of pledges and are not fulfilling them. We want to support our provincial chairman on this one. For example, our district office is now attending to some cultural groups, taxis and bus drivers who were hired and promised but up to now have not been paid. This applies to all marketeers too,” Dr Mwale said. “Pledges to all markets in the district of K200,000, K100,000 for Ronald Ross Hospital and K50,000 for Kamuchanga District Hospital which were said to be given by Friday the 25/09/2020 have not been delivered and are now putting more pressure on the President and the PF party in Mufulira on daily basis.”

He said the mobilisation committee was working against the party in Mufulira.

“The Copperbelt mobilisation committee should stop this. It is working against us as a party here in Mufulira. As a party we have a lot of things to talk about which we have achieved in the areas of education, health, agriculture, energy and infrastructure development, such as roads, water infrastructure, housing and the airport which is being constructed sits in Ndola, Mufurila, Kitwe and Luanshya,” Dr Mwale said. “Mobilisation committees are there to supplement the efforts of the existing structures which were voted in with the mandate by the party constitution when it comes to mobilising the party because it’s the duty of structures to do mobilisation of membership for 2021 general election.”

He said the mobilisation committee was just fighting the elected party structures.

“Unlike what we are seeing in Mufulira, it’s more like bringing people to fight the structures especially those who lost elections. All party structures are very unhappy with what is going on – formation of mobilisation committees without consulting or sitting with the party structures. Party structures are considered irrelevant and are working as an autonomous body as they call themselves,” said Dr Mwale. “The mobilisation committee is here to collaborate and not demobilise but fall within the works of the party structures and must report to the party structures what they are doing and achievements. As a district we will stand with our provincial executive committee led by MCC Nathan Chanda Bwalya, the secretary general of our party (Davies Mwila) and our loyalty is to the President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is our candidate for the 2021 general elections.”