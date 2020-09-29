This is time for change, declares Nevers

THIS is the time for change, says MMD president Nevers Mumba.

And Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo yesterday said, “Police summoned Dr Nevers Mumba who came to Police Service Headquarters today around 10:00 hours.

His summoning is based on a statement he recently made which is circulating on social media where he brought out several issues bordering on the just ended Lukashya parliamentary by-elections. He was called in for an inquiry as the matters he alleged have to be investigated”.

In brief remarks to party members on arrival at the Police Service headquarters, Mumba said, “Let’s remain strong. It is not the time to be afraid. This is the time for change. This is the fight that we have started. Thank you for your support, thank you for coming.”

Once Mumba went in for interviews, his supporters, carrying placards, were busy chanting solidarity songs.

At this point Deputy Inspector General – Operations Bonny Kapeso intervened.

“Umfweni mwebantu bakwa Lesa, aini! Ifyabupuba tabaleta ku headquarters. Nga muleleta ifyabupuba ku headquarters this is a wrong place for you (Listen people of God, okay! You don’t bring foolishness to headquarters. (If you bring foolishness to headquarters this is a wrong place for you). The police called Dr Nevers Mumba in his own capacity. We do not want this nonsense at all. And we warned you that we do not want you to take advantage of the police,” said Kapeso. “There is no way you should come and sing at the police station ati muledabwa (that you will be surprised). With immediate effect, as I speak now, can you disperse! And I am going back, in the next two minutes if I find you, if I find anybody here, don’t blame me. Can you disperse!”