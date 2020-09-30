Debt, salaries to consume 2021 budget – Mwikisa

THE Socialist Party has observed that government will spend more money on debt servicing than the social sectors.

Explaining the meaning of the 2021 budget presented to parliament last week by finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu, party treasurer general Chris Mwikisa said it was immoral for any government to spend more money on paying debts than the needs of its citizens.

Dr Mwikisa, an economist and former economics lecturer at the University of Zambia, said the PF government had kept on reducing budgets of essential sectors.

“When you are spending 70 per cent of your revenue on debt, what are the implications of that? When you’re spending 70 per cent, what do you remain with to spend on all your other activities, responsibilities, and so on? What does this mean?” he asked. “For every one kwacha that government collects in revenue; that is in form of tax but also in form of non-tax revenues; in that one kwacha, 70 ngwee out of that kwacha will go towards debt service, debt repayment. Only 30 ngwee will remain for other spending, and that includes salaries to civil servants, buying medicines in the hospitals, in the clinics; all the school requisites will also come from that 30 ngwee.”

Dr Mwikisa wondered how the remaining 30 per cent of the national budget could carter for every sector.

“Issues of water and sanitation, they have to be attended to within that 30 ngwee. You have the programmes of FISP, the programmes of social cash transfer; all these have to be attended to in that 30 ngwee. This is just to mention a few areas that have to be covered within the 30 ngwee,” he explained. “To put it into context, the government projects to collect a total of approximately K66 billion in domestic revenues in 2021. Of this amount, 53 billion is tax revenues, and 12.7 billion is non-tax revenues. Debt service on the other hand is projected at 46 billion. If we add salaries of the civil servants which we estimate to be around 27 billion, it means debt servicing and salaries alone will amount to K73 billion. It means the whole 66 billion, or to be exact, the whole 65.98 billion domestic revenues will go towards debt service and also payment of salaries to civil servants.”

Dr Mwikisa said since there was no money in the confers, “the government will have to borrow another five billion to be able to pay the whole debt and to pay the salaries; they have to borrow an additional five billion to able to pay debt and salaries”.

“This, clearly, is not a sustainable way of running a country. It’s not a sustainable way of running our country. We can put it in a simple way; there is no money for social sector spending and poverty reduction,” he said. “This will result in poor health and education outcries, no drugs in clinics, no drugs in hospitals, no school supplies in education, no resources for research and extension services to improve agriculture except for resources for [Farmer Input Support Programme] FISP and [Food Reserve Agency] FRA. But these we know are there purely for political expediency.”

Dr Mwikisa said budget allocations to various sectors showed a consistent reduction under the PF administration.

He said despite the country being a signatory to many international commitments it has not honoured them.

“Under the Education 2030 Framework, Zambia committed to allocate at least 20 per cent of its budget to the education sector. However, under the PF government, this has consistently declined from 20.2 per cent in 2015 to 12.4 per cent in 2020. And it will further be reduced to 11.5 [per cent] in 2021. We are signatories to that international commitment,” he said. “Secondly, under the Abuja Declaration of April, 2001, Zambia committed to allocating at least 15 per cent of the budget to the health sector. PF government has consistently allocated meagre resources from 9.6 per cent in 2015 to a low of 8.1 per cent in 2021. And this is despite the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. We’re still going to allocate a lower portion of the resources to the health sector in the midst of this pandemic.”

Dr Mwikisa emphasized that even in the constant decline of budget allocations, the actual disbursements were even worse.

“Third, the story is not different for the agriculture sector where Zambia committed to allocate 10 per cent of its budget to the agriculture sector under the Maputo Declaration of 2003. However, actual allocations to the sector have been declining from 10.2 per cent in 2016 to an unacceptable low of 3.7 per cent in 2020,” noted Dr Mwikisa. “It must be emphasised that while allocations have been reducing, the actual budget releases are even worse. So not only are allocations going down but when we look at the actual allocations, when they are released, they are worse than what is pledged at the beginning of the year.”