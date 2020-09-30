DEC nabs Kitwe woman for trafficking cocaine

THE Drug Enforcement Commission in Chililabombwe has arrested a 30-year-old businesswoman for trafficking in cocaine.

The commission has also arrested three of the suspect’s family members for attempting to bribe a DEC officer.

Public relations officer Theresa Katongo said Lizzy Chuba Chileshe of house No. 2880, Chimwemwe township in Kitwe had been arrested for trafficking in 7.55 grammes of cocaine.

Katongo said Chileshe had been on the DEC dragnet for a long time.

She said the commission had further arrested three of Chileshe’s family members, Moses Chuba Chileshe, 40, Danny Chuba Chileshe, 28, and Brian Mwansa, 42, for attempting to bribe a DEC officer with K10,000 to have their sister released.

“The case involving the trio has since been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Commission for further investigations and possible prosecution,” she said.

Meanwhile, Katongo said the commission in Lusaka Province had arrested five people for impersonation of DEC, Zambia Revenue Authority and Zambia Information and Communication Technology officers.

She said the suspects had been identified as Donald Chimase, 26, Lyson Ngoma, 25, Kalata Chanda, 26, Nicholas Mwansa, 25, and 26-year-old Jimmy Ashly Sichimba.

Katongo said the five were picked up from Carousel Shopping Mall where they had gone to demand money from a Chinese national and proprietor of a named shop by purporting that they were officers from DEC, ZRA and ZICTA.

“Initially, the suspects had extorted K30,000 from the same shop owner and had taken with them two laptops, a CCTV server and control unit. Members of the public are requested to always demand for an identification card whenever they are approached by any person purporting to be a law enforcement officer,” said Katongo.