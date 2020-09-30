ECZ postpones stakeholders meeting

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says it remains committed to engaging all stakeholders regarding the upcoming 2021 general elections.

The Commission yesterday announced the postponement of the meeting which was scheduled to be held today with all political parties at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya said in a statement that this was on account of the fact that the issues which should have been discussed during the meeting are actively before the courts of law, and that any such discussion would be subjudice.

Bwalya named the cases in court as Chapter One Foundation Limited versus the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Attorney General in the Constitutional Court and Getrude Imenda (suing in her capacity as deputy secretary general of the United Party for National Development (UPND)) versus the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Attorney General in the High Court of Zambia.

“The Commission apologises for the inconvenience caused as a result of this postponement. The Commission will advise stakeholders and the general public on further engagements after the court cases have been disposed of. The Commission remains committed to engaging all stakeholders regarding the upcoming 2021 General Elections,” said Bwalya.