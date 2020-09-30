Kambwili urges Lungu to correct wrongs at KCM

KONKOLA Copper Mines is now a cash cow just like I warned and by the time the mine is fully privatised, there will be nothing left to talk about, says Chishimba Kambwili.

Addressing the media at his Lusaka residence on Tuesday, Kambwili challenged President Edgar Lungu and government to comment and clarify the Milingo Lungu fiasco as reported by the media.

There has been a revelation that KCM liquidator Lungu abused his authority by paying $1.6 million to a company in which he has personal interest.

A scandal has emerged at KCM in which the company paid about K32 million to a company allegedly bought by Lungu through his relative Dingiswayo Ndhlovu for the supply of heavy fuel oil.

“The theme of my short address this morning is that uwakweba imfwa yakwa noko mutanshi (to be forewarned is being forearmed). When KCM was placed under receivership, I did warn Zambians, I did warn the miners and union that what was about to happen was not in the best interest of Zambians. I warned that what was being done was not in the best interest of the country but interest of a few individuals that had the interest to syphon money from KCM,” Kambwili said.

He said business at KCM ever since it was put under receivership has been going to known PF cadres, among them the Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda.

Kambwili further noted that PF businessmen dealing with KCM were paid in the shortest period of time while those that were not party sympathisers were paid after a while.

“What has been happening at KCM is not anything good to talk about. Since the receiver took over the mines, all the business at the mine has been going to known PF cadres and in some instances where business is given to those who are not PF cadres, the payments take forever, people have been segregated. When cadres supply to the mines, when the cadres do contracts with the mines, they are paid within a short period of time. This is exactly what I warned the country about and today I am vindicated, the Milingo fiasco gives a very sad reading and I think something must be done about this issue. We cannot afford to gross over this issue then we are not serious as a nation,” he said.

He warned that what PF cadres were doing with the assets of the mines, paying themselves would call for serious investigations in future and those found wanting would be dealt with.

Further, Kambwili said he was disappointed with the mine union leaders who have been applauding the illegalities at the mines.

“Miners at KCM who worked for KCM under Vedanta have not been paid their terminal benefits…because when a new owner takes up business, you expect that their employment is terminated and then paid what they worked for before signing with the new owners, that’s has not been done.”

Kambwili also lamented that contrary to the new law that workers should be retired at 60 years old, miners were being retired at 55.

He wondered in whose interest the receiver was operating if they would not conform to the laws of the country.

Kambwili called on President Lungu to chip in and correct the irregularities at the mine.

He lamented that the arrogance in the country was overboard stating that when there is change of government, heads would row.

Kambwili warned those benefiting from KCM illegally to save their loot as it would be used to pay lawyers once investigations commence.