Kasama magistrate denies 2 PF cadres bail

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

THE Kasama Magistrates’ Court has for the second time denied two Patriotic Front cadres bail for failing to give their proper known and traceable residential addresses.

The two are charged with unlawful wounding and malicious damage to a Toyota Vista registration number ABT 375, property of Jairo Simbeye and also assaulting Mwila Kampamba on September 16, 2020 near Shoprite chain store in Kasama district.

The two PF cadres were identified as Whiteson Mutantabowa and Janny Yambayamba, all of Kasama district.

When the case came up for commencement of trial, the duo pleaded and asked for bail but National Prosecution Authority (NPA) senior public prosecutor John Kafwanka objected.

Kafwanka said the last time the duo appeared in court they both failed to give the court the proper and original residential addresses.

He said the duo was not sure of where they reside and the court could not risk giving them bail because they were all of no fixed abode.

He said when the two first appeared in court, they pleaded guilty but on their second appearance, they changed plea to that of not guilty.

After hearing part of the plea, Kasama principal resident magistrate Oswald Chibalo refused to admit the duo to bail, stating that they were a fright risk because they do not have a proper and known residential address.

Magistrate Chibalo said trial for the duo has been set to begin on October 6, 2020 and the accused are detained at Milima Correctional facility.

PF national youth chairperson Kelvin Sampa and other PF sympathisers were present at court to support the accused.

The PF cadres, clad in party regalia, arrived at court singing solidarity songs.