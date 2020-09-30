Lombe urges missions abroad to create Diaspora desks

MINISTRY of Foreign Affairs permanent secretary for international relations and cooperation Ambassador Chalwe Lombe has assured the Zambian Diaspora of government’s commitment to deal with bottlenecks that cause delayed acquisition of national documents.

Ambassador Lombe made the assurance during a virtual meeting hosted by the Zambian High Commission in Canberra on Tuesday to brief the Diaspora community based in Australia and New Zealand on the implementation of the Diaspora Policy.

“During this phase one of the implementation of the Diaspora Policy, we have decided to prioritise, among other specific objectives, dealing with the major challenge concerning acquisition of national documents,” he said.

Ambassador Lombe reiterated President Edgar Lungu’s guidance that the Diaspora Policy was not meant to give that community preferential treatment but equal access to opportunities in Zambia including acquiring national documents such as National Registrations Cards, passport and other important national documents.

He also announced the government’s decision to create diaspora desks at key ministries to serve the diaspora better.

Ambassador Lombe urged all Zambian missions abroad to equally create a Diaspora desk to ensure the smooth implementation of the policy and encouraged the Diaspora community to be actively involved.

And in a vote of thanks, Dr Munanga Mwandila of Oakland in New Zealand said the delay to implement the Diaspora Policy could be equated to not exploiting readily available rich copper deposits.

He said this in reference to what he termed the potential of the Diaspora to contribute to the development of Zambia in terms of direct investment, remittances and tourism.

Dr Mwandila commended the government for the timely urgency attached to spearheading the implementation of the Diaspora Policy.

This is according to a statement issued by Herbert Mutabi, first secretary (press) at Zambia’s High Commission in Canberra.