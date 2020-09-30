Lungu loves youths more than money – Kaunda

LUSAKA Province PF vice-youth chairman Kelvin Kaunda has claimed that President Edgar Lungu loves Zambians more that he loves money.

Speaking at a party mobilisation rally in Matero on Sunday, Kaunda who is also Mwembeshi Ward 27 councillor urged youths to take advantage of the Youth Empowerment Fund that President Lungu launched.

“I want to start by thanking you the youths of this country both PF and non-PF for working with us and working for President Edgar Lungu. To my fellow youths, listen to me, Edgar Lungu loves you more than he loves money. What he wants is you, youths, to get National Registration Cards (NRCs) and also register as a voter in 2021,” he said. “My fellow youths, the PF leadership loves us all and I want to direct all the youths in Lusaka Province to register as voters for 2021 and beyond. The President launched the Youth Empowerment Fund and those monies are yours. And I want all the youths in Lusaka Province to have a share from the presidential empowerment fund and those who don’t know how to access these monies can come to our offices, we will help you because no one can mobilise things on an empty stomach. And the President loves you, this is your money.”

And speaking at the same event, Lusaka Province youth chairman Daniel ‘General’ Kalembe said PF would not leave [MMD leader] Nevers Mumba alone, until he disclosed the truth on the rigging allegations.

Recently, Mumba told journalists that the ruling party rigged the Lukashya parliamentary by-election, and that they overdid it.

“What we need to do is to follow the words of the President. We have to accommodate everyone, even when we are provoked, we don’t have to dance to their tune, we just need to stay strong. The issue of fighting is not okay, even if they fight you don’t fight back and involve yourself into violent activities,” Kalembe said. “And as the leadership we won’t back any youth that will be involved in violence because our President respects the media, non-governmental groups, everyone as long as you are a Zambian. We have seen what the opposition is doing. They are trying to bring anarchy in this country and make them rise against us… They will not manage. Ba Nevers Mumba tatwabaleke pali statement ilya balandile (we won’t spare him over the statement he made) until he says the truth. We want him to say the truth about the rigging, he shouldn’t just be giving political statements just to provoke Zambians.”

Kalembe said he would mobilise PF youths to demonstrate against Mumba’s sentiment.

“We won’t seat back, if it means to demonstrate, we will demonstrate until he brings the truth on the table because we know ECZ is independent because there are elections that PF has lost and when did we accuse them?” asked Kalembe. “We only concede defeat and congratulate the winner. Nevers Mumba lost to even small political parties that were born yesterday… they got more votes than his party, that’s why we want the truth to come on the table.”