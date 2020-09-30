NGOCC condemns female duo seen assaulting late Daev in viral video

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it is appalled by the behaviour of two women in a video circulating on social media in which they are seen physically abusing late musician David Phiri, who died in a road accident on September 27.

Acting executive director Chilufya Siwale said NGOCC had been alerted to the video and was appalled by the behaviour of the women in the video.

Siwale hoped that the law enforcement agencies would take keen interest in the matter.

“As we have stated before, NGOCC condemns in the strongest terms any form of violence regardless of the perpetrator, whether male or female. We therefore condemn in the strongest terms the behaviour of the two women,” said Siwale. “It is our hope that the law enforcement agencies will take keen interest in the matter. We urge both women and men, girls and boys to desist from any form of violence as it is retrogressive.”