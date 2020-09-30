NRC issuance in Chikankata being hampered by ‘lame excuses’ – Mwiinga

THE issuance of national registration cards in Chikankata has been hampered with “lame excuses” from registration officers, according to area UPND member of parliament Chrispin Mwiinga.

Meanwhile, in Monze, the UPND has cautioned the Department of National Registration against engaging into “monkey tricks” in the ongoing issuance of NRCs.

NRCs are issued by the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship (DNRPC) to Zambians who have attained the age of 16.

The DNRPC is under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The same Department also issues NRCs, on a replacement basis, to Zambians who may have lost their original national identity document.

During the 2020 mobile registration exercise, the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to Stephen Kampyongo, is projected to issue 1,500,000 NRCs.

The home affairs ministry envisages that 770,000 and 730,000 people would be issued with green NRCs in phases one and two respectively.

Phase one in North-Western, Copperbelt, Luapula, Northern and Eastern provinces has since been carried out.

The second phase started in five provinces – Muchinga, Western, Lusaka, Southern and Central – on September 20.

On Monday, Mwiinga told The Mast that the NRC issuance exercise in Chikankata was chaotic.

“I have just come from the constituency this morning (Monday) and from the points I visited, only one place is doing well in terms of registration,” Mwiinga said. “That place is Ching’ang’auka; the group that is doing registration at Ching’ang’auka is doing much better. The groups in Malala and Manyonyo; you’ll find a situation where a registration officer is asking for a birth record. A birth record for somebody who is in the village!”

He said people in villages do not have all birth certificates

“For me, as long as somebody attains the age of 16, they are entitled to that document (NRC) – it’s their constitutional right. The government is under obligation to issue those things to citizens,” Mwiinga said. “And an NRC is not just for voting [purposes but] you can use it even for applying for employment and when receiving fertilisers and acquiring loans. In any case, why should somebody even disenfranchise somebody on account of NRC? It doesn’t make sense!”

He explained that the reason for the registration officers’ half-heartedness, according to them, was that they had not been paid allowances.

“I don’t know how true that is! They are talking about non-payment of settling allowance. They are saying that they haven’t been given any money for them to be where they are,” Mwiinga said. “So, they are just doing it simply because they have to do it. Each time you go to a registration point they are saying their machines are down and at times they will tell you that they don’t have stationery.”

He asked: “how would you send somebody to go in the field without stationery?

“There are so many excuses they are giving and of course, those excuses are very lame. So many lame excuses! We’ve been busy restraining people from trying to beat them (registration officers) up,” Mwiinga said. “People feel those officers don’t want to do their job. I just came in this morning and the situation [in Chikankata] is pathetic.”

Asked about engaging Kampyongo on the matter, Mwiinga responded: “I’m actually going to do that tomorrow (Tuesday) at Parliament, so that he can explain to us”.

“For me, those registration officers are just there to acquire allowances. They are not doing any job!” he said.

On sensitisation on the ground insofar as the NRC issuance exercise, the lawmaker stressed that people have been highly sensitised.

“If I gave you pictures of what I saw yesterday (on Sunday), there are a lot of people [who want to get NRCs]. But it’s a situation where only maybe 20 people get NRCs [at a registration point] at the end of the day,” Mwiinga explained. “You spend the whole day on a queue and then only 20 people will be given NRCs. It doesn’t make sense! The highest they have done, more especially those two places (at Malala and Manyonyo) is issuing 25 NRCs per day.”

Mwiinga further indicated that he engaged Chikankata district commissioner Peter Mwiinde on taking registration centres to sparsely populated areas.

“They have left out points which are densely populated; they just want the registration points to be in the hills where there are no people. That’s one way of trying to disenfranchise people,” noted Mwiinga. “We agreed with Mwiinde to have the registration points closer to the people but nothing has happened – it’s business as usual. We just wasted time; there’s nothing happening.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to The Mast on Sunday, Monze district UPND chairman Michelo Kasauta said the government should roll out the issuance of NRCs or: “the party will take unspecified action against the Department.”

Kasauta, who is also Bweengwa member of parliament, said the party would not allow the DNRPC to continue with its “monkey tricks, which have the potential to disenfranchise a number of Monze residents.”