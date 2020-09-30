Political scientist urges ECZ to create level playing field for 2021 polls

A POLITICAL scientist says it is his sincere hope that the Electoral Commission of Zambia and other law enforcement agencies will take charge of the electoral process so as to create a level playing field to all the political players.

Aaron Siwale, who teaches political science at the University of Zambia, says any analyst can forecast the 2021 elections to be a battle between the ruling party PF and the biggest opposition in the country, the UPND.

In a write-up titled: ‘Prospects/challenges of winning or losing the 2021 general election between PF and UPND’, Siwale urged the two parties to have the interest of the nation ahead of 2021.

“In fact, it would be very beneficial to the nation if the two parties and of course other political parties genuinely commit to respect the electoral process Act and avoid any temptations to engage in politics of character assassination, violence or any other electoral malpractice,” he said.

Siwale said Zambia’s party system was not different to the practices obtaining in many countries with plurality-rule elections within single member constituencies/districts.

He said the system usually favours the dominant two parties.

“As a result, 2021 will not be very different from the past multiparty competitive elections the country has witnessed. It will be a two horse-race.

Therefore, with reference to recent political events that have characterised Zambian politics, it is easy to assume that 2021 will be a very crucial year for both political parties seeking to form government and the voters seeking to make right choices,” Siwale said. “The pressure to make right choices in terms of selecting right leaders is strongly present in the majority voters. Uncertainties in terms of expectations from would be election victors’ pose further challenges in the decision-making process of the voters. The political parties are equally faced with anxieties in relation to what would become of them in an event that they do not win the general elections. For the two front-runners Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND), one possible assumption is that the losing party is likely be displaced from the top two power contenders by the newly formed political parties. Further, it is also possible to assume that the leader of the party that will come out second is likely to face what would be termed as ‘political extinction’. It is for this reason that any analyst can forecast 2021 elections to be a battle between the ruling party PF and the biggest opposition in the country UPND.”

Siwale said both PF and UPND have party presidents who are experienced in terms of understanding Zambia’s political environment.

He, however, said winning an election does not start and end at having an experienced party leader.

Siwale said electoral victory was a product of a dedicated teamwork.

He said this could only be achieved by having a party that was prepared to recruit leaders that were ready and knowledgeable about the requirements of the tasks which they were signing up.

“For 2021, both parties have a challenge to decide on who will lead the party structures countrywide. Are they maintaining the same leadership or are willing to change? If they maintain, are they maintaining a formidable team that will stir the growth of these parties and sell the parties’ campaign messages to result in an election victory or vice versa? If they change, what are the prospects of those leaders leaving the party and become informed opponents that understand their campaign strategies and sell the ideas to their competitors? These seem to be very easy questions but have serious implications on election preparation and campaigns and subsequent election outcome,” Siwale said. “For the UPND, the above concern has been very evident although the extent to which it has accounted for loss of votes cannot be quantified. The crossing of party’s former vice-presidents to the ruling party and those that have turned to sympathising with ruling party has had negative effects in times of election campaigns. This is because the situation presents the ruling party and indeed any other political party with opportunities to attack the persona of the top leadership of the party during election campaigns. The situation is not different from the side of the PF. The defection of former defence minister and other senior party officials greatly disadvantaged the party’s performance in the 2016 general elections just as the case of the expulsion of the former chief government spokesperson and information minister [Chishimba Kambwili] presents. The party lost the Roan parliamentary seat to the opposition. This trend is likely to affect the outcome of 2021 elections.”

He said it was difficult as at now to quantify how many votes the former UPND running-mate, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, is likely to take back to the PF as he had decided to go back to his former party, “of course with first-hand information on UPND’s political strategies”.

“It is for this reason that we are foreseeing opportunities and challenges that will emanate from dissatisfaction when selecting leaders for the party structures and selecting candidates to contest in the national elections. The party that strategically accounts itself for these observations stands to benefit electorally,” said Siwale.