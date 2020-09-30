Sikazwe has failed Mpulungu – Musonda

MPULUNGU parliamentary aspirant Gilbert Bwali Musonda says the district has potential to create jobs for its people and develop but its major drawback is that it lacks a dedicated representative.

In an interview yesterday, Musonda said the current member of parliament Freedom Sikazwe has lamentably failed to address the problems faced by the district owing to his regular presence in Lusaka.

He said while the PF government has been in power for the past nine years, the people of Mpulungu were still languishing in poverty.

“People must liberate themselves by voting out the PF government. My heart bleeds when I see my fellow youths in Mpulungu lacking job opportunities and spending much of their time drinking Kachasu in the compounds,” he said.

Musonda, who is opposition National Democratic Congress deputy national youth chairman, appealed to the people of Mpulungu to remain calm, stating that time for liberating themselves was on the horizon.

He also lamented at the discriminatory manner in which Sikazwe and the PF were disbursing youth empowerment funds.

Musonda accused Sikazwe and the PF of only giving the youth funds to their members as well as those that dance to the ruling party songs.

“I have heard your cries and I can assure you that change is coming. It is very unfair the manner this government is distributing youth empowerment funds. Hon Freedom Sikazwe must not take the people of Mpulungu for granted. When the people of Mpulungu voted for you, Sir, they were hoping that you would change their lives by creating jobs for them,” he said.

Musonda reminded Sikazwe that he was elected by the people of Mpulungu and not PF cadres hence the need to allow all the youths in the district access the empowerment fund.

“I want to assure the people of Mpulungu that job opportunities are coming with NDC’s vision because the current member of parliament does not care about their wellbeing. I am appealing to the youths of Mpulungu to remain focused as we get closer to 2021 general elections. A leader must be a leader of the people regardless of their gender, colour and political affiliation,” he said.

Musonda said the giving away of free mealie-meal at the expense of empowering locals would do nothing to end poverty in the area.

“My advice to you Honourable Sikazwe is that don’t take people for granted. Time for you to go and rest has come. We shall not allow you to go beyond 2021,” he said.

Musonda said Mpulungu was not short of leaders to look after its people stressing that the current leaders have no plan on how to create jobs for the district.

“This government of President Edgar Lungu does not care about the poor people. They created poverty and people of Zambia can feel the pinch. Zambia shall be saved but only if we unite ourselves,” said Musonda.