Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: 2021 Budget and SONA speeches injurious to education sector amidst COVID-19

WHY hasn’t the government put in place deliberate incentives to motivate teachers to handle more classroom work during the COVID-19 pandemic period? Before COVID-19, a primary and secondary school teacher would teach a class of over 50 pupils. In some cases, (especially in rural areas), the numbers are even higher. Under the new normal, workloads have increased because classes have been divided into streams to adhere to social distancing. This means one teacher may have up to five streams of the same grade. If that teacher took two subjects, they have 10 streams and if they have three subjects, they have 15 streams, etc. Essentially, this means one topic is taught five times before moving to the next. This teacher has to spend more time and energy on the same topic than in the pre-COVID-19 era. The same argument is equally true with tertiary level education. My question has been: why has government only settled to sympathise with teachers’ excess workload by word of mouth and not with practical incentives? Both national addresses by President Edgar Lungu and finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu are deeply inadequate and mere frustrations to the already stressed and demotivated teachers and other education providers in Zambia.

After all the repeated lamentations and leadership cries from the Zambian government at the damage caused by COVID-19, I expected both President Lungu and Dr Ng’andu to particularly act in a pragmatic and results-oriented manner to incentivise the education providers in the country. If you listened to the voices and body languages of the President and all his Cabinet ministers prior to the State Of the Nation Address (SONA) and to the 2021 budget speech, no iota of doubt would remain in your mind that this government meant well to provide a transformational education stimulus package. I was looking forward for an education package that would specifically motivate the Zambian teacher to quadruple their expert efforts towards giving the Zambian child in rural and urban areas a competitive heads-up educationally. Alas, both speeches made a very bad job in terms of inspiring our teachers for selflessness and excellence in their service. I now ask: when shall our government and leadership lamentations rhyme with positive actions towards a better Zambia?

To drive my point home, President Lungu had this to say to Zambians on 11th September 2020 (in part): “…despite the gains earlier mentioned, I would be remiss if I did not add that I am greatly concerned that most pupils and students have almost lost a full academic year after schools, colleges and universities were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like I stated earlier, this is a situation no government could have avoided. I am fully aware of the negative impact the closure of educational institutions has had on pupils, students, teachers, lecturers, parents, school owners and the general public. Through interactions, observations, and reports, I am disturbed by the vices that are happening at community and household levels. These include but not limited to the following: teenage pregnancies, child marriages, rape, defilement, alcohol abuse, incest, and other delinquencies.

“While we have encouraged pupils and students to use virtual platforms during this challenging period, we should not forget that many of these young people come from poor families that cannot even afford to access these digital platforms, including buying internet bundles for learning. Since the reopening of examination classes, I have observed and confirmed that there has been an insignificant number of pupils and students who have contracted COVID-19.

“I have heard the cries of pupils, the cries of students, the cries of teachers and lecturers, the cries of parents, and the cries of owners of schools, including the ministries of general education and higher education concerning reopening of learning institutions. I am aware that the non-reopening of schools has led to loss of gains made by learners; and more importantly, all non-examination classes may be at the same level next year. The current examination classes would have no space to progress next year and hence may also lose a year. In this regard, I therefore, announce the re-opening of all schools, colleges, and universities with caution between 14th September, 2020 and 28th September, 2020, subject to adherence to public health certification, guidelines, regulations, and also to allow for satisfactory, and adequate preparedness by all relevant authorities including parents and guardians. The Ministry of General Education and the Ministry of Higher Education must come up with modalities that will ensure all pupils and students catch up after losing six months of the academic calendar, which may include revising the curricula. I also urge the two ministries to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 measures. I am encouraged to reopen the schools in the context of the new normal as espoused by the WHO. As a nation, together, in unity, we can and we must win the war…Now is the time to hold our hands together and ride over a situation we find ourselves in as one people.”

For the Minister of Finance, this is what he had to say on Friday 25th September 2020. “Education: Mr Speaker, to increase access to, and improve quality of education, I propose an allocation of K13.8 billion to the education sector. Of this amount, K7.1 billion will go towards early childhood and primary education, K2.7 billion to secondary education and K1.9 billion to tertiary education.”

Given the above, it is clear that the government has treated the education sector in an ordinary manner. When COVID-19 broke out, the country was informed how the Treasury and the Ministry of Health put resources aside to incentivise health workers. Similarly, it would have been prudent on the government’s part to set aside in the 2021 budget an incentive expenditure line towards motivating our teachers for the hard work they have ahead. Remember that in order to complete the 2020 lost calendar time, more sacrifice from our teachers and lecturers is eminent. For me, even when we know that our economy has retarded beyond repair, President Lungu and Dr Ng’andu could have attempted to recognise the teachers’ plight. To keep quiet and pretend all is well amounts to deceitfulness or incompetence in delivering a thriving education sector. Surely, incentivising teachers with a K500, K1,000, K1,500, K2,000 or more from our own government should be as difficult as milking a dry stone? Aluta continua for a better education system in Zambia.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm/SM