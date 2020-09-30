Why say things we don’t mean?

Kebby Mbewe has challenged the traditional leadership in Southern Province to use their critical voice to speak for the benefit of the voiceless in society.
Addressing the Kakuba Seventh Day Adventist members in Pemba when he delivered 85 iron sheets that Edgar Lungu donated following the request from chief Hamaundu, Mbewe said chiefs have a huge responsibility to promote peace in the country and link their people to the government for acceleration of development.
“We are challenging our traditional leadership to use their critical voice to speak for the benefit of the voiceless in society. If you as chiefs don’t speak for your people, especially in opposition stronghold, then your people will not benefit because they have no one to speak for them or link them to the government,” said Mbewe.
It’s not true that our traditional leaders, especially in Southern Province, are speaking for their subjects. They have been speaking loudly and clearly. Mbewe has not been hearing them because he doesn’t want to hear what they have been saying. They have been critical of government and justly and fairly so.
And Mbewe doesn’t really mean what he is saying. He knows very well it’s not true.
If you don’t have something truthful to say, it’s better not to say anything at all. What is the need to say things if you don’t mean them?
No one is behind you twisting your arm, making you spew these worthless words. What demon is sitting on your shoulder urging you to essentially lie? People need to think before they speak. Especially this day and age where people read into every little text message, spoken word and vague look.
Hardly anything is as it appears, leaving it up to unqualified people to interpret/decipher every little interaction. Playing the guessing game is hard enough, made only more challenging by the people who say things they don’t mean.
A lot of times people say things in a mantra to make themselves believe the validity of the statement.
We have been conditioned for it since we were children. Repetition inspires confirmation. If they keep saying it, if they keep making the promise, then maybe it will hold true, maybe it will turn out the way they wish for it to. Circumstances change and our environment can influence our decisions more than we may like. Decisions aren’t always cut and dry, black and white, but much more complex and accompanied by a landslide of consequences. What we want to do and what we need to do, do not always align.
Unfortunately, an overwhelming amount of people do not bother to think of how their words and decisions affect other people. They are concerned with one thing and one thing only – themselves. We have all fallen into a trap set by this kind of person, and we have believed the lies they told us, felt meaning in the meaningless words they put into our ears.
Some people say what they think you want to hear. And then they use this to get what they want from you. It’s a game of manipulation and pushing the limits. Don’t concern yourself with people who cannot concern themselves with your feelings.
