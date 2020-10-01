Criminalistics in the face of wrongful convictions: is it time that the criminal justice system adopts forensic science in Zambia?

]By Joseph Chirwa]

Introduction

There have been growing calls for the introduction of scientific methods in the resolution of crimes globally. This global call has resonated with the growing claims of false implication and consequent wrongful convictions in the criminal justice system. This said, the question remains at to what extent Zambia has kept itself abreast with international trends.

The scourge of false and wrongful convictions

A wrongful conviction is a conviction of a person accused of a crime, which in the result of subsequent investigation, proves erroneous. This can also mean persons who are in fact innocent but who have been wrongly convicted by a jury or other court of law. The scourge of wrongful convictions has put blight on the effectiveness and efficiency of criminal justice systems.

This problem is not only peculiar to Zambia but has engulfed criminal justice systems globally. Between 1996 and 2016, about 166 people were wrongly convicted and had their cases reviewed and consequently exonerated in the United States of America. However, figures show that at least 10,000 people are convicted wrongly every year. In Canada, it is estimated that at least 872 persons are wrongly convicted of crimes they never committed. Thus, as seen from experience, developed jurisdictions are not spared of this scourge, which is basically miscarriage of justice. Zambia has no credible records to show the extent of this scourge but looking at the ineptness of criminal investigations, rampant prosecutorial and police corruption, the same can be said to exist.

The rise of forensic science and criminalistics

The English Jurist Sir William Blackstone once retorted that “it is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.” The growth of prosecutorial misconduct as manifested in planting of evidence, manipulation of evidence, fabricating evidence, buying of witnesses among others called for the introduction of some ”foolproof” method of determining commission or omission, causation and guilty: and the answer lay in forensics.

Forensic science is the application of science such as physics, chemistry, biology, computer science and engineering to matters of law. This therefore creates an intersection of science and the law which consequently provides new tools and methodologies of discovering truth.

Criminalistics on the other hand, according to the American Board of Criminalistics, is a discipline that operates under forensic science. It deals with the recognition, collection, identification, individualisation and interpretation of physical evidence, and the application of natural sciences to law.

Marriage of the law and science

Today, forensic science methods have held in place to that of holy matrimony with the law, specifically criminal law. This, as discussed above, is as a result of the realisation that people entrusted with criminal investigations and prosecutions may genuinely, out of pure accident, or as a result of negligence and pure intentions implicate an accused person in order to secure a conviction.

In criminal law, the standard of proof required in order to secure a conviction, was aptly stated in the celebrated case of Woolmington v Director of Public Prosecutions [1935] AC 642, which is that of beyond reasonable doubt. In the same case, it was noted that the danger of wrongful convictions may be reduced by the high burden of proof and conclusive evidence. Science, other than serving the purpose of discharging this burden, may also help to corroborate other evidence (in sexual offences for example, DNA may be used to identify the perpetrator as semen may be drawn from the victim and linked with the offender. This may help corroborate witness testimony hence eliminate false complaint or false implication as well as eliminate prosecutorial actions such as planting of evidence, spite or politically motivated charges.

The intersection of science and the law was recognised as important as early as 1911 when the US Supreme Court of Illinois convicted a murderer based on fingerprints in the case of The People v Jennings, 252 Ill. 534 (Ill. 1911). In 1923, the US Court in the District of Columbia determining a matter in Frye v United States 293 F. 1013 (D.C. Cir. 1923) set a rule or standard known as the Frye Rule or Standard which imposes a special burden that scientific evidence is only allowed into the courtroom if it is generally accepted by the relevant scientific community.

Nature of forensic science

Forensic Science methods (criminalistics) include the following:

• Toxicology

• Ballistics (Phiri v The People, SCZ Appeal No. 329 of 2013)

• Fingerprints (John Timothy and Another v The People (1977) ZR 394)

• Anthropometry

• DNA (US v Yee, 134 F.R.D. 161 (N.D. OHIO 1991)

• Maturation

• Forensic Dentistry

• Voice Recognition

• Handwriting (US v Crisp, 324 F.3d 261, 265 (4th Cir. N.C. 2003)

• Imaging, etc.

The use of criminalistics in Zambia

As seen above, Zambia has adopted some methods in forensic science, which have been used to solve crimes. Studies have shown that science has been used in the investigation of crime albeit limited and at a lower than expected rate. This failure to move with world trends has been caused by issues such as:

• Lack of capacity building

• Lack of funding

• Lack of political will

• Lack of trained professionals, etc.

However, the above said, criminal investigations in Zambia have utilised criminalistics such as pathology, fingerprints, ballistics and the like in order to solve crime. With the accusations of police and prosecutorial misconduct, it is time science was used to determine innocence or guilt. Science has been tested and tried in courts of law at the highest level and has been held to be reliable an example being the case of Doubert v Merrel Dow Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 509 US 579 (1993).

Recommendations

The following is recommended:

• Investment into the crime lab at the Zambia Police Service.

• Creation of an independent crime lab free from the interference of the Zambia Police Service and other investigative wings.

• Training more scientists in the investigative wings.

• Promulgation a Forensic Science Policy.

• Enhance Prosecutorial Oversight.

• Etc.

Joseph Chirwa is a lecturer of law at the University of Lusaka. He holds Masters Degrees in Labor Law and Criminal Justice. He has an interest in criminal justice and criminology.

