Mosho opposes suit against him over Kingphar

LUSAKA lawyer Lewis Mosho says the injunction sought by Kingphar Company Zambia Limited director and shareholder Wang Shunxue to restrain him from illegally terminating their contract of employment will bring the judiciary’s name into disrepute.

He submitted that if the injunction is granted there will be conflicting orders by two judges of the same court.

Mosho urged the Lusaka High Court not to grant the Chinese the injunction they were seeking, which sought to prohibit him from exercising his powers.

This is in a matter where nine Chinese have sued Kingphar Company Zambia Limited (under supervision and commencement of business rescue proceedings), demanding damages for the illegal termination of their contract of employment by Mosho.

According to their statement of claim, Kingphar director and shareholder Wang Shunxue, on behalf of eight others, stated that on April 21, 2020 Kingphar Company Zambia Limited by a consent order for the consolidation of cause number 2020/HPC/165 and 2020/HB/015 was placed under business rescue (liquidation) proceedings and Lewis Mosho was appointed as the business rescue administrator.

Wang explained that on May 6 this year, under cause No.2020/HPC/0336, the High court restrained Mosho from acting as a business rescue administrator for Kingphar but on the following day the court vacated the order.

He contended that following the preceding events and actions on the plaintiff’s part in a letter dated May 11, 2020, their contracts of employment with Kingphar were summarily terminated by Mosho without giving reasons for the termination.

Wang submitted that the termination of employment would result in him and other employees suffering tremendous financial loss, distress and possible deportation.

He stated that unless restrained by the court, Mosho being the business rescue administrator of their company, would continue to act unlawfully.

The nine further complained that as a result of Mosho’s actions and conduct they have suffered great inconvenience, loss and distress and face real prospect of deportation.

And in their affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for interlocutory injunction, Wang and colleagues argued that a business rescue administrator could only terminate their contract of employment after giving them notice or payment in lieu of notice.

“A business rescue administrator can only terminate our contract of employment by adhering to the laid down rules in the Employment Code No.3 of 2019 and the Constitution of Zambia,” Wang submitted.

The nine stated that they had been wrongfully and unfairly dismissed, and were claiming damages for unfair dismissal, wrongful dismissal, and costs.

But Mosho in opposition, submitted that the High Court under cause number 2020/HPC/0336 discharged the injunction it granted earlier after the applicants asked it to discharge the same on a number of grounds, including points of law.

He said the issues raised for determination at the substantive hearing of the matter were irrelevant in relation to the application for interlocutory injunction.

Mosho stated that the case was not fit and proper for the court to grant the remedies of injunction as the plaintiffs could adequately be helped by an award of damages.

“The injunction sought by the plaintiffs is untenable at law as it has potential of bringing the reputation of the Judiciary into disrepute by having one High Court judge override an order of another High Court judge,” submitted Mosho.