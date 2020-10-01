NAPSA sues Imenda’s company over rental arears

THE National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has sued Colger Enterprises belonging to UPND deputy secretary general, Gertrude Imenda demanding payment of more than K130,000 outstanding rental arrears.

NAPSA wants the Lusaka High Court to order Imenda’s company immediately vacates stand No. 6976, Electra House, on Cairo Road.

The Authority has also demanded interest on the outstanding amount, costs incidental to the proceedings, and any other relief the court may deem fit.

NAPSA stated in its statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court’s commercial registry that it has been entering into annual tenancy agreements with Mwambwa Getrude Imenda, trading as Colger Enterprises for the possession and occupancy of the premises from 2017.

It stated that according to the tenancy agreement, the defendant had throughout the term of occupation and use of the premises been liable to pay the agreed rental fees on a monthly basis.

“The defendant was inconsistent with the rental payments and had accrued a total rental debt of K130,770.03 as at August 31, 2020,” NAPSA said.

It further claimed that Colger Enterprises had unjustifiably refused, failed and/or neglected to settle its rental arrears despite several demands from NAPSA.

NAPSA contended that due to the defendant’s continued failure, neglect and/or deliberate refusal to honour its rental obligations, it had continued to be deprived of the much-needed investment returns.