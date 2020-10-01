NDC, UPND plan Lusaka rally

THE National Democratic Congress and its alliance partner the United Party for National Development are next week set to hold a joint rally at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka.

Charles Kabwita and Gilbert Liswaniso, youth leaders of the two parties, have since written to the Zambia Police Service Lusaka officer commanding (urban) to notify his office of the planned October 11 rally.

According to the letter of notification, the youths’ demands are that the two parties are not happy with the way the Electoral Commission of Zambia is conducting the online voter registration exercise.

Further, the two parties demand that ECZ chairperson Esau Chilu, chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano and ECZ commissioner Emily Sikazwe resign with immediate effect and pave way for credible people to run the institution.

And Kabwita, in an interview, said the two parties had observed and were worried that if left unchecked, the trio may put the country on fire.

“We only have one country and as such their noble undertaking is to protect this great nation. To this effect, all well-meaning Zambians, the civil society the Church are invited to come and be part of this rally which will be held in Lusaka,” he said.

Kabwita said the notice also served to inform all NDC and UPND youths countrywide to attend the rally in large numbers.

“To the police, we have trust that you will not try to play tricks by stopping this rally. All procedures have been followed in applying for this rally in line with the public order Act, which our colleagues in the Patriotic Front fail to do, to notify the police,” he said.

The former Chimwemwe PF councillor said the ruling party was on record holding rallies, demonstrations and meetings without following laid-down procedures.

Kabwita said, as law-abiding parties, the NDC and UPND had walked through the process and had no doubt that they met the requirements.

“It is our sincere hope that [police Inspector General] Mr [Kakoma] Kanganja will not stop this noble undertaking for the betterment of our country,” said Kabwita.