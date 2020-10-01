New Life Christian Centre Church ‘resists’ CSE

NEW Life Christian Centre Church Overseer Bishop Nelly Chikwanda has told youth and sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga that the Church has rejected the proposed teaching of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in schools.

Bishop Chikwanda said the government has not consulted the Church on “this form of education”.

She said Zambia being a Christian nation, it is not prudent that children can be taught about sex and condoms in schools.

Bishop Chikwanda said this during a service at New Life Christian Centre Church in Ndola on Sunday.

“The comprehensive sex teaching in schools we have resisted it. The Church has not been consulted. Some things we can’t just begin. There is no way we can be teaching our daughters about sex and condoms. Let us not leave to the Western world to teach us. Let us do our own things and we have better ways of teaching our children,” said Bishop Chikwanda. “We can’t allow all the things from the West. Please take our voice and please tell those in authority that the church is against this teaching that wants to be introduced.

It is an abomination that we teach our children this immoral and unChristian. We have rejected this teaching. Listen and consult the Church.”

However, Mulenga remained mute on the subject.

Mulenga then donated K50,000 cash and pledged K28,000 to New Life Christian Centre Church for the ongoing construction of the church building.