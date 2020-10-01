NGOCC urges govt to be ‘extra prudent’ in resource management

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says the government should be extra prudent in resource management given the state of the economy.

Acting executive director Chilufya Siwale said it was NGOCC’s hope that President Edgar Lungu would provide the necessary leadership to ensure that the meagre resources were applied and managed prudently for the benefit the majority Zambians, especially the most vulnerable women and children.

Siwale said as a gender focused organisation, NGOCC was deeply concerned with the reduced share to key social sectors of education and health in the total national budget allocation.

“It is without doubt that a reduction to both health and education sectors will adversely affect the most vulnerable in society, who are the women and children. Even as the government prioritises debt repayment, social sector spending should not be affected,” she said.

Finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu last Friday proposed a 2021 national budget of K119.6 billion under the theme, “Stimulate Economic Recovery and Build Resilience to Safeguard Livelihoods and Protect the Vulnerable.”

“NGOCC notes that although there is an increase in the total budget [from K106 billion in 2020], there is a reduction in terms of its representation in GDP terms from 34 per cent in 2020 to 32.6 percent of GDP in 2021. NGOCC equally notes a reduction in the domestic revenue mobilisation from K72 billion in 2020 to K68.0 billion,” Siwale said. “NGOCC notes that there has been an increase in the budget allocation in all the key social sectors such as education, health and social protection including environmental protection which is commendable as the sectors have a direct impact on people’s livelihoods.”

She however noted that the total share of the national budget towards education and health had continued to decrease over the last three-year period.

“For education the total share of the budget has decreased from 15.29 per cent in 2019 to 12.3 per cent in 2020 to now 11.5 per cent in 2021. The allocation to the health budget over the three-year period has also declined in percentage as compared to the total budget from 9.3 per cent in 2019 to 8.8 per cent in 2020 to now 8.1 per cent in 2021,” she said.

Siwale said the budgetary allocation to such key sectors still falls far below the various commitments that the Zambian government had made such as the provision of a minimum of 15 per cent of the national budget to the health sector according to the Abuja Declaration, and minimum of 20 per cent budget allocation to the education sector.

Siwale said it was without doubt that a reduction to both health and education sectors would adversely affect the most vulnerable in society, who are the women and children.

“Even as the government prioritises debt repayment, social sector spending should not be affected,” she said.

Siwale noted the government had proposed to allocate K4.8 billion to social protection from the K2.6 billion in 2020, representing an increment of 1.6 per cent.

Out of this amount, K2.3 billion is for the Social Cash Transfer which is more than the K1.0 billion allocated in the 2020 Budget.

“Further, government has proposed to increase the allocation for the Food Security Pack Programme to K1.1 billion from K100 million with K1.1 billion to the Public Service Pension Fund. While we welcome these allocations to mitigate vulnerability, NGOCC remains concerned on the implementation modalities that are going to be used to ensure that the right and deserving beneficiaries, largely the vulnerable women and youths, benefits,” she said. “We are alive to the fact that 2021 is a unique year, as it will be an election year. We have also noted the increased allocation to FISP programme from the K1.1 in 2020 to K5.7 billion in 2021. Given the challenges that this programme has been engulfed with, ranging from late and/or non- payment of Agro -dealers to malfunctioning of the E-Vouchers system, NGOCC is concerned that this recurrent challenge associated with FISP programme are hindering the positive benefits that it is intended to produce.”

She urged the government to address the challenges surrounding the FISP which if not addressed would continue to adversely impact women in the rural areas.

“Further, we note the focus to support women, youth, and small to medium enterprises through the proposed allocation of K266.3 million on various empowerment programmes with K155.2 million allocated specifically to the youths. There is however need for an elaborate targeting criteria to ensure transparency in the process and an equitable mechanism for the benefit of all. NGOCC also notes that an allocation of K470 million to the youth empowerment fund has been provided,” she said.

Siwale commended the government for listening to the concerns of the people by proposing to raise the exempt threshold for Pay-As-You-Earn to K4,000 from K3,300 per month and the adjusted income tax bands, “although it is still below the Basic Food Basket figure of K7,191.80 as at August 2020 according to JCTR”.

She said most Zambians were barely surviving given the current economic challenges.

“The load shedding, high mealie meal prices and general increase in essential commodities are some of the challenges that Zambians are grappling with. NGOCC welcomes the introduction of public procurement Act No. 12 of 2008 which will be tabled in Parliament this year and it is our hope that the Act will be engendered to ensure the participation of women,” she said. “We have also noted the increase in the allocation of targeted student loans. However, the government should have been more explicit as to how many female and male students are being targeted. We implore government to ensure that a 50/50 gender parity be considered in the disbursement of the student loans.”

Siwale said it was gratifying to note the positive growth in revenue collection from the tolling programme of K911.1 million in 2020 compared to K767.3 million in 2019.

She said the increased collection in tolling programme should translate into more road construction in underserved areas of Zambia, outside the line of rails, especially, the feeder roads.

“We remain deeply concerned with the country’s debt situation. As feared by many, the realities of the country’s indebtedness are now beginning to affect the country’s expenditure as exemplified in the proposed spending of K46.1 billion on debt service, increasing from the K33.7 billion in 2020. The constrained expenditure coupled with the other economic challenges will without doubt further aggravate the poverty levels,” said Siwale.

“From foregoing, it is our considered view that government should be extra prudent in resource management given the state of our economy. It is our hope, therefore, that President Lungu will provide the necessary leadership to ensure that the meagre resources are applied and managed prudently for the benefit the majority Zambians, especially the most vulnerable women and children.”