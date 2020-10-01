We support the ECZ on new voters’ roll – PF

THE ruling PF says it fully supports the move by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to introduce a new voters’ register.

Stakeholders have condemned the move, with the main opposition party, the UPND challenging the matter in court.

On Monday, President Edgar Lungu said even him and the ruling party are uncomfortable with

some of the newly introduced methods but he is restrained to comment because his words maybe seen as interference in the operations of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia is an independent and autonomous electoral management body, empowered under Act No. 35 of 2016 to make regulations providing for the registration of voters and for the manner of conducting elections, among other functions,” he said.

President Lungu reaffirm his unwavering commitment to ensuring the independence of the ECZ or any other constitutional body.

“The President would, therefore, not sanction any acts that would usurp the powers of the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Under his leadership, President Lungu has allowed and will continue to allow constitutional bodies like the ECZ to operate autonomously and independently,” he said, according to a statement issued by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe. “President Lungu, therefore, finds it absurd that some citizens continue to claim that he is directing the Electoral Commission of Zambia to change voter registration methods to his and the ruling party’s advantage. More importantly, President Lungu does not want the electoral process to be marred in controversy and prays that the polls would be free and fair before during, and after voting.”

But Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba said what the ECZ was doing is how things should be.

“We are not shocked that the UPND and their allies such as the NDC are up against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), attempting to reject the idea of reviewing and updating the Voters’ Register. Democracy entails that during elections, there must be a leveled playing field that enables equal participation of competitors that must result in a free and fair election,” he said in a statement yesterday. “We support the ECZ because this is the way it should be. The voters’ roll must be reviewed and updated to suit the current situation in most parts of the country. We all know that life being what it is, a lot has happened over the years, people have died, people have shifted and geographical settlements and setups have changed over the years.”

Kamba argued that the process would help remove anomalies in the register.

He said it would also prevent electoral malpractice.

“In order to eliminate all manner of doubt, anomalies in the voters’ register must be dealt with to ensure and effect an up-to-date electoral process that must warrant a free, fair and credible elections. Electoral malpractices must be stopped and it starts with the review of the voters’ register,” Kamba said. “We must make sure that majority of those on the voters’ roll are at least alive and in the locality. Those who are deceased must be removed to clear the register and eliminate all manner of doubt when it comes to suspicions of manipulation of the register.”

He claimed that the current register was full of anomalies, hence the need for a new one.

“We know that the UPND and company is so worried about the voters’ roll in places like Dundumwezi where we feel there were a lot of anomalies that guaranteed them sweeping victories over PF in those areas. Those are areas where we cannot even verify numbers. Things have changed, people have shifted, others have died and we cannot go into 2021 with a register that is clogged with anomalies,” said Kamba. “We must all agree that we need an effective electoral process and this starts with cleaning up the register. There is nothing sinister about this. Moreover, these were recommendations of all political parties, international observers and auditors in 2016 that the register must be reviewed and updated. We appeal to the UPND, their allies and all political parties to demonstrate sobriety over this issue. This is for the benefit of all stakeholders and that’s why we support the ECZ over this stance.”