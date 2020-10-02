2021 budget projections fictional – Kalaba

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba has pleaded with people in Nakonde to reject the PF, ‘the way other Zambians have rejected it.’

Kalaba says the 2021 budgetary projections are fictional.

He also called on chieftainess Nawaitwika of the Namwanga people of Nakonde district.

Kalaba was speaking on a special interview programme on Chete Radio in Nakonde on Wednesday afternoon.

He reiterated that: “ba PF nabafilwa (those in the PF have failed).”

“Elo kubeba nga nabafilwa ati namufilwa (and it’s to tell them about their failure). The DP is the only viable party to take over government next year,” Kalaba said, in Icibemba and English.

“Ba PF tebatufyeele muno mu Nakonde bakutila ngabalanda twatutuma (we were not born from PF as people of Nakonde, for us to be shivering when those in the party say something).”

Kalaba scoffed at the “selfishness” of PF government officials.

“This is a government full of selfish elements. The only way you people of Nakonde can make progress is to do what the rest of the people around the country are doing. Zambians have rejected the PF!” he said.

“Nali ku Copperbelt bulya ubushiku, nabakana PF (I was on the Copperbelt Province the other day and people there have rejected the PF.) In Lusaka, Luapula and everywhere people have rejected the PF.”

In that regard, Kalaba asked; “now what about here in Nakonde where you don’t even have a road that connects you to Chinsali?”

Due to craters and segmented maintenance works, the Chinsali-Isoka-Nakonde road is close to impassable.

“You (people of Nakonde) have frequent water shortages, schools have no desks, there are not enough teachers manning schools, health centres have no medicines; why would you make the PF a darling? No!” Kalaba said. “The PF government has no money and it’s even surprising that they are pretending to be rehabilitating the Chinsali – Nakonde road. They know too well that the rainy season will soon set in and all those pretentious road maintenance works will be suspended.”

The opposition leader wondered why it should: “take us six, seven hours to drive from Mpika to Nakonde?”

“This road is an economic one – it leads us to East Africa. But look at how it is; pathetic!” he complained.

Kalaba also pointed out how undesirable it is that no one in Nakonde has been economically empowered by the government.

“Just some weeks ago, there was the issue of youth empowerment funds. How many young people here in Nakonde received anything from that amount of money? No one!” Kalaba said. “PF only remembers about Nakonde when elections are near. Without elections in sight, even those play-acting road contractors will not be there on the road.”

He told people in Nakonde to seriously reflect on how the government had neglected them.

“It will not help you if you continue being compliant to what the PF wants. Tell the PF loud enough that ‘you people have benefited using our name. But not anymore!’” Kalaba urged.

He also promised that under a DP government, governance power would be devolved to districts.

“You can’t have a governance system where anything that is done, the President has to look at it. As Democratic Party, we are going to change that kind of working. Zambia is not Lusaka…” Kalaba promised.

Kalaba added that his government would ensure that all the country’s 10 provinces are self-sufficient, in their own way.

“We want Nakonde to produce rice, not only for Zambia but for the whole of this African continent,” he said. “People in Nakonde also want to see development. Children have completed school here but they can’t get tertiary education because they don’t have money. We want to change that once we are elected into power.”

On the 2021 national budget, Kalaba pointed out that budgetary projections therein were fictional.

“They have budget projections for 2021, but the truth of the matter is that this government doesn’t know where income will come from,” he stressed.

“You saw that last week this government wrote international lenders to beg for a six-month window or extension in which they can look for finances to pay back the debts. This means that this government is broke! So, let Zambians not even pay any attention to the 2021 national budget. It’s so unrealistic!”

After the radio interview, Kalaba was mobbed by all sorts of traders within Nakonde town.

Later at the palace, Kalaba told Nawaitwika that he would be on the presidential ballot next year.

He indicated that would be in Nawaitwika chiefdom, at the right time, to woo for support.

In response, the traditional leader said she would work with whichever political leader her subjects would prefer.

Nawaitwika’s palace is nine kilometres off the Nakonde-Mbala road.