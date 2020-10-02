Banda cautions indunas against engaging in active politics

KAPOCHE member of parliament Charles Banda has cautioned some traditional leaders in his constituency not to bring the name of their institutions into disrepute by engaging in active politics.

And Dr Banda says works on the majority of feeder roads in the constituency will be completed before the start of the rain season.

Addressing a meeting in Mwangaila ward on Saturday, Dr Banda said traditional leaders such as Indunas deserve respect.

“There is one Induna, we once warned him that Indunas or headmen do not engage in politics but we received a phone call last night that there is an Induna who was holding meetings in the night and that he was campaigning because he wants to be council chairman and was also campaigning for someone who wants to be an MP. As Indunas, when you meet, you should be advising each other that such things will bring our institution into disrepute. Mundale muli matope, tsono chingakhale chabwino kuthi a mfumu matope chifukwa cha munthu m’modzi (There is mad in politics, can it be good to smear traditional leaders with mud because of one person)?” he asked.

Dr Banda said he would report the Induna in question to chieftainess Nyanje although they earlier reported him.

He urged those who want to contest in next year’s elections to give chance to the incumbent elected leaders to work because it was their time to work.

“Nthawi ya ndale izachita ofika, tipaseni m’pata, ninthawi yathu lomba, osachita kaduka yai. Wamkazi osakhumbila wamkazi omwe anakwatiliwa kale ndi anzanu(the time for politics has not yet come, give us chance this is our time, don’t be jealous. Don’t admire a woman who is already married by your colleague),” he said.

Banda also said since 2016 a total of 97 boreholes had been sunk in the constituency more than any other period in history.

And Dr Banda said he was impressed with the works on the Chikalawa road, which were at 35 per cent.

He said he was hopeful that all works would concluded by the end of October.

“So far so good, the site engineer (Tedius Maseko from Norwood Enterprises) has confirmed that within five weeks to the maximum, the road should be done. For me, I think that is good. The cost of this road is K39 million,” Dr Banda said.

He said government has already worked on the Kalole/Petulo road using Tomorrow investment.

Dr Banda said the road was in a good state compared to the way it was.

He also said the Chikalawa-Nyanja road was already worked on adding that people who used to take more hours to reach their destinations using the same road were now taking less than 30 minutes.