ConCourt allows Chapter One Foundation to amend voter registration petition

THE Constitutional Court has allowed Chapter One Foundation to amend its petition challenging the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s decision to limit the voter registration exercise to one month.

Chapter One Foundation had applied to amend its petition in order to include pertinent issues to the case on which the petition was based.

But ECZ through its lawyer Bob Musenga opposed the application for leave to amend the petition as it was irregular.

Musenga said the application to amend the petition was not in conformity with order 20 Rule 12(2) of the white book requiring amendments to be indicated in red letters.

But in his ruling, judge Enock Mulembe said ECZ other than alleging irregularity has not demonstrated how it would suffer prejudice if the application is granted as prayed.

“I find that the application has merit, leave to amend the petition is accordingly granted,” said judge Mulembe.