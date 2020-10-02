East PF chair pledges K1m to party structures in 60 days

EASTERN Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha says party members should work together and put differences aside.

Launching the K1 million Andrew Zindhlu Lubusha Empowerment for party structures in Chipata on Monday, Lubusha appealed to party members to respect the incumbent leaders.

“Let me also make an appeal to all of you to continue with the spirit of acknowledging the party protocols. The strength of any organisation is in how people respect and support the incumbent leaders. Division will never make us win an election. It is for this reason that I urge you all to put your differences aside and work together because we are now heading towards a crucial 2021 general election which we must certainly win,” he said.

Lubusha said he started by donating K50,000 to the Chipata women’s league and would later donate to other structures.

“I wish to congratulate you all for being patient and for being there every time you are called upon on to work for the party. This spirit must continue because it motivates us as the provincial leadership to work hard for the good of everyone in the party. The President of the Republic of Zambia understands that women empowerment is key to socio-economic development no wonder he prioritised a female in her honour Inonge Mutukwa Wina as his running mate. As such, through the Andrew Zindhlu Lubusha Foundation, we have chosen you our mothers who are the political front runners and women leaders of our great party in the district with a donation of K50,000 as part of our gratitude towards the work you are doing for the party,” he said.

Lubusha said no political party could grow without women participation.

“Be reminded that when we empower party leaders, it doesn’t mean we’re being selective in our approach. As an English adage says, “charity begins at home”, we feel empowering you first will help us easily reach out to others. We can’t have a demotivated leadership, you’re our heroines, you deserve the best because no political party can grow without women’s participation. Let me take this opportunity to call on all of you as leaders in your respective executive committees to work together as a team. It’s high time we work together in unity and love. Better things are yet to come. This noble exercise will not end here but will extend to all districts,” he said.

Lubusha pledged to donate K1 million to various party structures within the next 60 days.