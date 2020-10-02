‘Engage IMF first, then bondholders’

THE UPND has advised the Ministry of Finance to extend the deadline for the vote on the Consent Solicitation to allow for discussions with the IMF and bilateral creditors to advance within the current window.

Zambia’s bondholder committee members on Wednesday rejected government’s payment proposal.

Recently, the government asked international bond holders to suspend interest payment demands on the country’s US $3 billion worth of international bonds beginning this month.

The bonds that were issued between 2012 and 2015 are just part of the country’s $18.5 debt.

The first Eurobond of $750 million is maturing on September 20, 2022 and government will be required to settle this principal amount.

Later in April 2024, government will have to settle the second Eurobond worth $1 billion.

The third Eurobond of $1.25 billion will be paid back in three instalments in July of 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Following the swift refusal of the solicitation, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema felt Zambia’s appeal to the private creditors was pre-mature.

“On the approach to the restructuring, we are of the view that the sequencing lacks clear strategy. With the advent of commercial and non-Paris Club creditors, the composition of lenders is much more complex than under the HIPC Debt Initiative,” he said in a press release yesterday. “Given the current administration’s poor culture for consultation and deficit track record on consistent policy reform and fiscal restraint, we think that the appeal to the private creditors was pre-mature.”

Hichilema said it would have been better to first conclude discussions with the IMF on embracing a credible macroeconomic programme.

“Having closed the credibility gap, Zambia would have then engaged major non-Paris Club creditors, especially those that are yet to provide relief under the G20-endorsed Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). China is a key player in this regard,” he said. “Armed with a credible macroeconomic framework and renegotiated profile on official bilateral debt service, Zambia should then engage in a good-faith collaborative effort to restructure the commercial debt, which in 2020 is expected to attract debt service of nearly US $120 million over the next six months. In this manner, it can make assurances that all creditors are requested to adjust on comparable terms, and that no one creditor group will receive an implicit cross-subsidy from another.”

He said it would be also crucial to demonstrate that Zambia seeks to provide options that are beneficial to all stakeholders by providing scenarios that are Net Present Value neutral. “Against this backdrop, we advise the Ministry of Finance to extend the deadline for the vote on the Consent Solicitation to allow for discussions with the IMF and bilateral creditors to advance within the current window,” Hichilema said.

He said revelations over the past few weeks have been extremely sobering.

“The announcement to defer Eurobond coupon payments; pronouncements in the 2021 budget address; and the Consent Solicitation to suspend debt service on the Eurobonds all require serious reflection. Of greater concern, has been the swift response by the Zambia External Bondholder Committee (the Committee), representing investors holding 40 per cent of bond issuances, who effectively passed a vote of no-confidence on the PF’s 2021 national budget, Economic Recovery Programme and planned debt management strategy,” Hichilema said. “From the onset, it must be made clear that to a large extent, the response from private creditors has been elicited by a lack of confidence, which itself has been brought on by low credibility and the absence of effective strategy in the national budget, and in the approach to securing a successful debt restructuring.”

He said, in the 2021 budget, stakeholders were expecting to see a reprioritisation of expenditures that align with the objectives of protecting lives and livelihoods within a robust COVID-19 response.

Hichilema said other objectives should have been undertaking reforms that would deliver a strong economic recovery, enhance the fiscal position and restore debt sustainability.

“Unfortunately, the budget fell short of measures that have the needed depth to bring on a strong recovery, and like the Economic Recovery Plan, details remain scanty at best,” he noted. “Restoring the fiscal position requires bold reforms to streamline expenditures, such as those covering the cost of running government, maintaining public order and inefficiencies in the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).”

He said the budget also lacked detail on the external financing plans, given that Zambia’s access to budget support is extremely limited. “Nevertheless, with guidance from our members of parliament in the debate of the budget, there is still an opportunity to reposition the 2021 budget,” Hichilema said. “We take this opportunity to address our private creditors more directly regarding the post-election policy stance, as we believe the Zambian people are looking to take the country in a new and more prosperous direction. As a party, our brand is anchored on a commitment to sound economic management and good governance. Our strategy on debt is clear. We shall, among other things, halt excessive spending and borrowing, strengthen transparency and the oversight framework and improve debt management, all with the view of meeting Zambia’s obligations to its creditors without placing undue burden on our economic objectives. This is a matter we take very seriously and are looking to take on as a matter of urgency once in office.”

Regarding the proposed suspension of coupon payments, Hichilema concurred with the view that the exercise should not just involve a ‘kick of the can down the road’, but that it must be accompanied by measures to restore growth and some fiscal balance.

“We also share the concerns about the diversion of savings toward electioneering. This notwithstanding, we are also of the view that non-participation in the initiative would be harmful to all stakeholders, especially the poor and most vulnerable people of Zambia,” said Hichilema. “Already, as things stand, jobs have been lost and businesses are struggling, if not closed. Needless to say, poverty is on the rise and a decoupling of the economy would not bring only untold misery for our people, but would further weaken the overall ability to repay the bonds in your asset books. We believe with your indulgence; we can avoid escalating a liquidity issue to a major solvency matter, and as such prevent a rise in poverty.”