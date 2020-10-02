Judge Muma allows OP officer to challenge her dismissal

THE Lusaka High Court has ruled that senior assistant intelligence officer Bangladeshi Mombelela was laid off from duty without authority.

The court has since granted Mombelela leave to commence judicial review proceedings to challenge the decision by the Director General of the Office of the President Special Division to terminate her contract on allegations of misconduct.

In his ruling on the application for judicial review, justice Wilfred Muma said Mombelela’s right to be heard had been infringed upon.

“I have considered the circumstances to be within the realm of public law and the recourse available to the applicant is judicial review,” judge Muma said.

He ruled that judicial review was concerned with the decision making process of a public authority and its purpose was to ensure that an individual is given fair treatment by the authority which they have been subjected to.

“A determination must be made to establish whether the public authority acted legally in arriving at their decision to dismiss the applicant. In the present case, the applicant was dismissed from service without following proper procedure and without compliance to the rules of natural justice,” judge Muma said. “This is a proper case that implores further investigation. I am therefore granting the applicant leave to file for judicial review.”

In this matter, Mombelela has sued the state, seeking an order of certiorari to quash the decisions of the magistrate class 1 for lack of jurisdiction.

She also wants an order for stay of execution of the Director General’s decisions, and if leave is granted, it should operate as a stay of all decisions and execution pending the full determination of the matter or until any further order or direction of the High Court.

Mombelela of Woodlands, in a notice for a statement in support of an ex-parte application for an order for leave to move for judicial review, said her employment was terminated on allegations of misconduct without hearing or being subjected to the due process.

She charged that the decision to dismiss her was illegal, unreasonable, irrationally and procedurally improper as the Director General had no authority to do so.

Mombelela said she received a note from the officer-in-charge of the Office of the President (SD) at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport for the commencement of disciplinary measures against her for alleged misconduct on duty on June 17, 2019.

She said she wrote an exculpatory letter on July 5, 2019 to the officer-in-charge explaining what transpired during the course of her duty on the material day.

Mombelela contended that on July 8, 2019, she was suspended from duty without her letter being responded to.

She said that on August 2, 2019, the officer-in-charge, through a letter, rejected her explanation and on September 3, 2019 she received a letter from the Director General of the Office of the President, Special Division, dismissing her from service without according her an opportunity to be heard.

Mombelela on September 11, 2019 appealed to the Appeals Tribunal of the Special Division challenging her dismissal from service but her appeal was rejected on October 14, 2019 without being heard by the tribunal.

The complainant said her case was fit for further investigations on merit as the state would not be prejudiced in any way but conversely, it will serve the interests of justice.

Mombelela wants a declaration that all the decisions followed were rooted or emanated from an illegality, and were null and void. She also wants costs and any other reliefs the court may deem fit.