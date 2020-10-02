Kamanga outlines second term goals

FOLLOWING his first four-year term at the helm of the Football Association of Zambia, Andrew Kamanga is seeking re-election as FAZ boss.

It has been during his first term that Zambia has failed to qualify at the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and this has not gone well with Zambians, many who feel being at the biennial tournament is the country’s birthright.

However, the four years has also seen tremendous change as Kamanga has run Zambian football with transparency, accountability and integrity, just as he promised during his campaign of 2016.

In his bid for a second term, Kamanga has released a campaign video.

The nearly four-minute video which has since gone viral summarises the successes of his first four years.

“We have actually delivered six gold cups if you like to put it that way, so we have been number one six times. Of course others will argue that it is COSAFA but it is the same circle that you will have to look at. Our women’s game has improved going into Africa Cup and of course this year we played the last qualifiers of the Olympics and we succeeded,” he said. “For the first time again we have set a new standard; we have qualified the women to the Olympics.”

It was at the 2017 annual general meeting where FAZ through Kamanga revealed that lower teams would get a share of the FIFA Forward, which was then at US $1,250,000 annually.

Lower division teams got their share through kit distribution and a K5,000 grant. In wanting to see lower division teams up their game, Kamanga has also promised to increase the grant.

“We have introduced equipment support where we are giving all the teams from Division One up to Division Three … a set of jersey, five footballs and a small grant of K5,000, but in the next four years we want to make it a bit competitive,” he said. “Division One, we want to give them K15,000, Division Two, we want to give them K10,000, Division Three we want to give them K7,500, [and] Division Four we will continue with K5,000.”

Trying to make FAZ financially independent, a US $10 million Chipolopolo bond will still be expected to be raised.

“We are also looking at raising the Chipolopolo $10,000,000 bond so that we can try and become financially independent,” Kamanga said. “For the first time we have our own brand, the KoPa brand, which is one of the ways we want to make FAZ financially independent. We want our Chipolopolo fans to support the brand, the foundation we have built in the last four years and the next four years and the ten-year strategic plan is what will take Zambian football forward.”

Despite Zambia missing out of the last two AFCONs, Kamanga said with all that has been put in place, a maiden World Cup appearance and a second Africa Cup trophy will be a reality.

” … we are targeting 2022 [World Cup], even 2026 we should still be in there and hopefully Zambian football will be transformed going forward,” said Kamanga. “In the next four years, if members give us a vote and we continue, we are prepared to continue in the same path of transparency, accountability and integrity because that’s the hallmark of modern management and with those we should be to see how we will be able to develop the game in the next four years.”