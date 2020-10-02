Lungu’s corrupt youth empowerment scheme

Nakweti Nakweti, the Western Province youth ambassador for Young Leaders in Africa, says the government’s youth empowerment scheme only benefits those from the Patriotic Front. Nakweti is right.
This is really a Patriotic Front cadres’ empowerment scheme. All those running this scheme are connected to the Patriotic Front.
This is actually theft of public funds by Edgar Lungu to enrich his cadres and strengthen his political base. This is not a youth empowerment scheme; it is a scheme to corrupt them and win their political loyalty and support. This is not the way to empower young people. It is a way to corrupt them.
But wherever public funds are used there has to be accountability. One day Edgar and his minions will be made to account for this money.
Accountability therefore is an essential component of public governance.
Accountability plays a fundamental role in ensuring good governance across institutions and processes. When public officers have an obligation to explain and justify their conduct towards taxpayers and citizens, they are exposed to the judgement and, possibly, the sanctions that can be imposed for any wrongdoing.
The way these funds are being disbursed it is difficult to understand how prudence and accountability in the use of this money be nurtured.
