Pikiti condemns Sun FM journalist for humiliating Kafwabulula on radio show

SOCIALIST Party 2021 Malole Constituency candidate Margaret Kangwa Pikiti has denounced Sun FM’s radio journalist Kausa Mbasela for humiliating her party national spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula with questions such as ‘who are you sleeping with’ and ‘are you still a virgin in the political space?’

Sun FM on Thursday hosted Kafwabulula, the Socialist Party national spokesperson on its Public Forum programme.

In a letter to the Ndola based radio station’s director dated October 1, 2020, Pikiti denounced Mbasela’s conduct during the interview.

She explained that Kafwabulula took time to explain when she joined the Socialist Party from its inception in 2016 at the beginning of the interview and as well as the different senior leadership positions she has held in the party before her 2020 appointment as national spokesperson.

“It was however very clear that Mr Mbasela had a pre-set and well calculated agenda to pose questions that the journalist did not probably realise would not only humiliate Comrade Kafwabulula but all women,” she said.

“Below are some of the questions that Mr Mbasela asked: ‘How many young women have you seen participating in politics as you are at that level? …This is the question that I am asking because this is the notion that really may be held by the larger society. Who is your relative in the Socialist Party, who are you sleeping with in order for you to have this particular position’?” Pikiti narrated.

She said Kafwabulula responded that she is not sleeping with anyone and has not slept with anyone.

Pikiti said Kafwabulula told Mbasela that it was sad that when women rise in the political space, the first question they are asked is who they are sleeping with, which should not be the case.

She said Kafwabuluta wondered what kind of country was being created if all of Zambia’s stakeholders were not allowed to participate even in political processes.

Pikiti said Kafwabulula told Mbasela that she had been involved in the building of the Socialist Party in the forefront along with her comrades, since it was formed and it was “shocking to say the least” for someone to ask her who she was sleeping with.

Pikiti said Mbasela responded to Kafwabulula saying, “That is because politics is seen as the man’s game….”

She said Mbasela’s question was later followed up by the first caller to the programme, which the interviewer noted was in line with his earlier question and repeatedly asked Kafwabulula to address it.

Pikiti also said Mbasela asked Kafwabulula whether she was still a virgin in the political space to which she responded that she did not know how to address the question and was going to leave it.

“While this was a calculated move as noted by Mr Mbasela himself off air, this should not be seen as a test for Comrade Kafwabulula’s capacity to address such questions,” Pikiti said. “There is a consistent pattern in this country to continue to drive women out of politics and public life. Our women, especially young women continue to suffer from certain humiliation, discrimination and inequality. And instead of seeing much progress given women’s low level of participation in politics, we continue to witness deep-seated residues of cultural backwardness and a retention of old thinking patterns in the back of our minds. That is the reality of the situation, and we must recognise it so that we can all struggle against such remnants of inequality and injustice in the 21st Century.”

Pikiti said the purpose of her letter was to denounce such conduct and put an end to it.