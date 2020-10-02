The most happiness for most people is the goal of political leadership

[By Prof Geoffrey Lungwangwa]

The illusion of those who are in positions of governance of the country is always that they are doing better for the people.

Equally, those aspiring for leadership are also of the view that they can do better for the people. Those who have at some point lost the opportunity to govern have asked themselves the question what went wrong after all these things we have done for the people. The challenge in all these positions is that those who occupy, occupied or aspire to occupy leadership roles view success in leadership in quantitative material terms.

Satisfaction of the people is viewed in such materialistic things like schools, roads, hospitals, employment generated, bridges constructed, numbers of people accessing welfare packages or those on farm input support programme. Oftentimes, positive variations in such classical economic indicators as Gross National Product (GNP) or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are considered good measures of how well they are doing as leaders. Rarely is the state of mind of the people as exhibited in their happiness considered a measure of how well a leadership is doing or can do or have done. The happiness of the people, it must be underlined, is the sine qua non of success in leadership. This is the missing link between leaders and the people.

Political campaigns strategies always focus on packaging messages that appeal to the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the voters which,

to a large extent, are about a better life for themselves and their families. A better life does, inevitably, bring about happiness. Prospects for better lives ahead stimulated by political candidates bring about loud ululations, songs of praise and dances. What the people look towards after the protracted periods of political campaign is HAPPINESS. This should in fact be the measure of the success of political leadership namely ACHEIVING THE MOST HAPPINESS FOR MOST PEOPLE. This is the reason d’etre of governing or having an opportunity to be leaders. The goal of governing is to raise the happiness of the people. A successful leader is the one who gives attention to what raises the most happiness of the most people.

The collective efforts of government as viewed from such efforts as construction of roads, schools, hospitals and clinics, provision of water and sanitation facilities to mention but a few is to achieve happiness for everyone. Additionally, it can be argued and correctly so, that the ultimate goal of all institutions of governance in their various forms is to contribute to the happiness of the people within the defined political boundaries in which they operate.

Successful leaders create environments for institutions of governance to be strong and to operate independently without political interference. The most important role of government therefore is to ensure happiness of the majority of people. Good leaders strive as much as possible to create an environment for people to be happy. The neglect of this fundamental principle is the surest way of signing oneself off from the platform of political leadership.

Happiness is important because it is a prerequisite to other things. Happy people can see opportunities in their environment and strive to take full advantage of them. Happiness makes people to work harder and they try to bring the best in them. Happy people are productive in places of work. Happiness contributes to peace and lessens conflict, hatred and enmity. Happiness instills a higher loyalty or patriotism to the country. Happiness instills in people a strive for self-improvement or self-determination. Where people are happy, the degree of innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship is high. The challenge however is, what HAPPINESS is, and how best it can be measured.

Happiness means different things to different people. However, what is true about happiness is that it is not outsourced or imposed. It is intrinsic and owned personally. In other words, happiness is what is perceived or felt internally by an individual. Aristotle described happiness as the central purpose of human life and the goal in itself. Happiness speaks to the inner feelings of individuals in the way they relate or interpret the reality around them.

Additionally, happiness does not lie in the quantity of material wealth acquired. There are many people who are rich in material terms but not happy. From a political point of view, there are many factors that bring about happiness in people and the following are but some of the critical ones:

1. having opportunities of developing decent means of earning a living. 2. being guaranteed opportunities for access to quality education. 3. having opportunity for quality health services and other basic services like shelter, water and sanitation. 4. if disabled and or elderly having opportunities of being looked after by the state.

5. having opportunities for government contracts and freely conduct businesses within the prescriptions of the law. 6. having equality of opportunity for employment in public or private sector and being treated fairly in the place of work.

7. having liberties and freedom including freedom of worship and of conscience protected and guaranteed under the law. 8. being assured of opportunities for a decent standard of living more especially being guaranteed food. 9. being assured of efficient quality services whether they be in private or public domains. 10. having opportunities for self-determination to achieve one’s dreams and aspirations in life.

These conditions are in accordance with the higher values and principles of life namely: fairness, social justice, equity, equality, human dignity, decency, rule of law, efficiency among others. A critical scrutiny of these indicators of happiness points to the fact that happiness is about people’s perceptions or views about SOCIAL JUSTICE and OPPORTUNITIES in the POLITY. This is what is referred to in the abstract term called good governance. When people shout that they want good governance what they mean is that they want to see social justice and opportunities. The key words in good governance are SOCIAL JUSTICE and OPPORTUNITIES and these principles are deeply embedded in the higher values and ethics of life.

At the root of happiness therefore is the assessment or evaluation by people about how well the political leadership is performing on the basis of higher moral and ethical principles. This assessment or evaluation is an unstoppable process which begins immediately a team of people take over the reign of power as leaders. However even those who are not yet in positions of leadership are also assessed on the basis of these values from what they say or promise as aspiring leaders.

It is in this vein that all government policies and programmes have to be seen in the context of how well they meet people’s happiness. The manifestos of political parties are evaluated on that basis too. Individual leaders, whether in ruling or opposition parties, are equally assessed on the basis of the values, morals or principles they stand for and how they relate to people’s happiness. The challenge of governance therefore is how to achieve the most happiness for the most people.

What makes the challenge of meeting people’s happiness even bigger especially in African are the numerous problems that may confront a country namely: high poverty levels, low productive levels of the basic necessities of life e.g. food, rising debt levels, high cost of living, high interest rates, high taxation rates, high levels of unemployment among the youth, wide gaps between the urban and the rural areas and between the rich and the poor, high levels of corruption, radicalisation of the youth, high levels of lawlessness, poor delivery of services, weak governance institutions, poor implementation of set policies and plans, regional or tribally oriented political support bases, nepotism or tribally based reward systems, to mention but a few.

These difficulties that face many African countries bring in the principle of leadership which states that when society is confronted with exceptionally difficult problems there is need for leaders who will focus their minds and energies on them and provide practical solutions for the good of all the people. This is what the late Toivo Ya Toivo the Namibian political icon meant when he said that the role of leaders is to define or confront reality and give hope to people. That hope relates to coming up with solutions which will make people happy. In President Motlanthe’s words, “Toivo Ya Toivo proved that no condition is ever stagnant. No reality is too overwhelming to imagine change. Even posthumously, he reminds us that above all things there is always a possibility for change.” In other words the problems that confront most African countries can be confronted and solved. The necessary condition is for the leadership to lead by the principle of striving to achieve the most happiness for the most of the people in their countries. There are examples of African leaders whose leadership demonstrated this principle and people were happy.