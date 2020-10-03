The Perspective, with Edward Bwalya Phiri

Aien aristeuein kai hypeirochon emmenai allon: “Always be first and best, and ahead of everyone else.” This Greek dictum was once used by a heroic patriarch, King Peleus to his son Achilles, in the Greek mythology. Contemporarily, the advice is extended to Zambia, to individuals such as the reader, corporate world, civil society, government and quasi – government institutions. It’s time to heed and deal with the endemic laissez – fair culture.

On the Perspective today, limelight is on the Arete – the Greek culture for excellence. Ancillary focus includes; the four cardinal virtues of Greek philosophy, which emblematically parallel the masonic four corners of the lodge, videlicet; Wisdom (prudence), Justice, Courage, and Moderation (Temperance). Much of the work covered here is scholarly, and derived from Professor Charles H. Kahn’s works.

The Grecian culture, as accounted by Wikipedia reveals that, “…the notion of excellence was ultimately bound up with the notion of fulfilment of purpose or function: the act of living up to one’s full potential.” Arete permeated every aspect, to constantly remind them of its indispensability. According to the UShistory.org, it has been reported that, “through their temples, sculpture, and pottery, the Greeks incorporated a fundamental principle of their culture arete. To the Greeks, arete meant excellence and reaching one’s full potential. Ancient Greek art emphasized the importance and accomplishments of human beings.”

Arete has a connotation of moral virtues. Virtue is therefore rendered a requisite for excellence. Socrates once said that, “Wealth does not bring about virtue, but virtue makes wealth and everything else good for men, both individually and collectively.” As already discussed, extreme success takes time and effort, it takes sacrifice of many things. In a nutshell, it requires a development of a moral character commensurate with the goals pursued. And among the virtues to cultivate are self-awareness, self-assertion, self-restraint and self-esteem. From this list, only two are briefly explained below.

An example of a courageous and self-assertive person is Martin Luther King Jr., who on October 31, 1517 published 95 Theses, which he stuck at the door of the Wittenberg’s Castle Church in Germany, and when he was chastised he said, “I cannot and I will not recant anything, for to go against conscience is neither right nor safe. Here I stand, I can do no other, so help me God. Amen.”

Daniel Walter explains what is meant by self-restraint. He said that, “Self-discipline is like a key – it unlocks the door to personal fulfillment and opens the door to the life you have been dreaming of. With self-discipline, the average person can rise further than intelligence and talent alone will take them. And the ordinary person can become extraordinary. On the other hand, an educated, talented person without self-discipline will rarely rise above mediocrity.”

Walter further posits that moderation is the backbone of every individual’s life; family life, corporate life, communal life and the societal life. He wrote that, “Self-discipline is required for every area of life, but most people don’t realise it because society has taught us to float through life on autopilot. I believe that one of the most underrated reasons for the breakdown of the family is a lack of self-discipline.” In the Greek culture, a family is known as OIKOS.

The Greeks considered, the Oikos (household or family) as an important factor, for its influence on people’s lives. Professor Kahn tacitly gave two sides of excellence; as being family virtues and individual temperament. He wrote that, “…the success or failure of the agent is generally inseparable from the fortunes of his family, his friends, and other close associates. To this extent, heroic individualism falls considerably short of egoism strictly understood…and more significantly, the heroic code also recognises independent standards of unseemly behaviour and unjust dealing, behaviour for which one may rightly be punished or at least despised.”

The Greeks also considered, the DEMOS (people) as cardinal; for the perquisites of affiliation to a host, with common purpose. In psychology, character is based on two factors, namely nature and nurture. While nature signifies inherited traits, nurture speaks to the impact of the environment, which is capable of making imprints of character on the “tabula rasa”, through interactions after birth.

Further, the Greeks valued the NOMOS, KRATOS and PHYSIS, for the imposition and maintenance of order, peace and unity. While Nomos is about law and/or culture, Kratos is power, and Physis is all about nature. Only two of these are highlighted, except for Kratos.

Professor Charles H. Kahn wrote that, “…the essential principle of order in the universe, recognised within the city the unifying role of the nomos, the structure of civic law and moral custom which protects the demos as the city wall protects all the inhabitants of the city. The only political attitude which we can safely extrapolate from the fragments is a lucid, almost Hobbesian appreciation of the fact that civilised life and communal survival depend upon loyalty to the nomos, the law in which all citizens have a share, but which may be realised in the leadership of a single outstanding man (who is exercising the ‘demos kratos’ or people’s power).”

And Tim Kasser tried to elucidate the notion of Physis, when he wrote that, “we humans are part of a broader living world that extends to other species and involves future generations yet to be born. As such, ‘a good life’ must also take into consideration how our actions affect the broader ecology, on which the well-being of redwood (Mukula or Rosewood, for example) trees, whooping cranes, Siberian tigers and our great-great grandchildren ultimately depends.” Kasser further suggested that the realities of a capitalistic society are such that people concentrate on their interests than the common good. He wrote that, “…consumer culture encourages the pursuit of goals for wealth, image and status. Substantial research shows, however, that when individuals focus on such “extrinsic” goals, they report lower personal well-being and engage in more problematic social and ecological behaviour than when they are oriented towards “intrinsic” pursuits for personal growth, affiliation, and community feeling.”

In the Greek culture, there is a Nomos of love (empathy): Wikipedia accounts that, “when other people are going through times of trouble, the good nomos lover takes no joy in their misfortune, but understands the gravity of their plight and provides a deeply rooted sense of reassurance. Good nomos lovers listen and involve themselves in the affairs of others responsibly and humbly.”

The ancient Greek culture was all about strengthening households (OIKOI), empowering the citizenry (DEMOS) and protecting the ecosystem (PYSIS); this was achieved through the authority (KRATOS) and loyalty to the good culture and legal system (NOMOS), and was augmented by the four cardinal virtues (Prudence, Justice, Courage, and Temperance).

The Arete made Greece to standout at a global stage, in almost all aspects of life: civilisation, arts, Olympic games, literature, history, philosophy, masonry, mathematics, democracy (demos=people + kratos=power), drama and science, among other, and eventually immerged as the superpower at the time. The Romans adopted the Greek culture in almost all the aspects of life, and the success was immense. Though times may have changed, the nuggets for success still remains the same.

Zambia continues to lag behind in a number of areas because of the lack of a good culture (ARETE) that takes care of the households, populace, environment, regulated power, and the attendant virtues for excellence. The Perspective, therefore recommends the adoption of the ancient Greek culture of excellence in order to develop Zambia. However, it must be tailored to conform to the current needs. For today I will end here, Au revoir.

