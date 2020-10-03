Beyond the Obvious: could we have made a mistake?

COULD WE HAVE made mistake reverting to multiparty politics in 1991? This I ask because other than calling ourselves democrats today, we seem to be mired in much schisms and hatred for one another during elections than we were during the One Party State of the United Nation Independence Party (UNIP). Before 1991, for example, electoral violence was rarely heard of, and if any, there were very isolated in their occurrences. But now this appears to be the order of the day. When we are supposed to be moving together as one nation, we are pulling in opposite directions and tearing each other apiece.

The reason for the seemingly peaceful elections under Kaunda’s UNIP government was probably because there were no other parties other than UNIP. Because of this, we had no cadres to compete for dominance of political space and resources. We had, though, UNIP vigilantees who were in charge of enforcing some UNIP draconian rubrics in public places. They used to inconvenience and embarrass us at times, but rarely would they cause bloodshed or smash opponents’ property.

Bear in mind that Zambia was a multiparty democracy at independence but because of tribal politics and interparty rivalry, Kaunda was compelled to ban all other political parties to remain only with UNIP. And for argument’s sake, the country saw some semblance of peace and unity under the one party participatory democracy of the UNIP government, and that was in spite of the many economic challenges at the time and the unstable security situation in the Southern African region. The other reason the country experienced some form of peace and harmony in politics – for that matter – was that the Republican Presidency then, held by KK, was a no-go area and everyone knew this and all regions, tribes and individuals were content to have their tribesman as prime minister, cabinet minister, Member of the Central Committee of the ruling party or just member of parliament of a constituency.

Remember that soon after KK changed the constitution to allow for multiparty politics in October 1990, everyone felt that time had come to go for the highest office in the land, and almost every tribe and region wanted to field a man of their tribe to challenge Kaunda.

I think I have set my premise clear at this point. And so it’s from here that I want to argue that since we had apparent national cohesion and strife-free elections under the One Party State governance system, then we must have been wrong to introduce multiparty elections which are giving us hell in what is supposed to be a Christian Nation.

Now let’s come to our current situation. It appears that multiparty politics has been giving us much headache because now, like the post-independence era, everyone wants to vote for a candidate of their tribe, hence the violence we see every time we have elections. I’M not saying this from without, but from close observations of what we see during election time.

The report of the commissions of inquiry set up to look at electoral violence and voting pattern is out but just gathering dust somewhere in Lusaka. The Zambia Center for Inter-Party Dialogue we once thought would bring sanity to politics is now a limping horse. Its leaders, if at all alive, just drink coffee in some offices in Lusaka and watch hopelessly as cadres lynch each other during every election. So far the past bye elections we have had have not been short of fireworks and drama. And we can only guess what would happen during the 2021 elections. But we need to pray.

If we then could entertain just for a while that we made a mistake reverting to troublesome plural politics, but we cannot, nonetheless, change back to the one party state, what must we do to have plural politics and still be at peace with one another? Food for thought.

