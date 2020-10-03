COVID-19 KNOCKS OUT UNDER-15

HOPES for Zambia Under-15 National Team to clinch a bronze medal at the ‘Vlatko Markovic’ Croatia Invitational Tournament have come to an end after two players tested positive to COVID-19.

In a statement made available to The Mast Sports by FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala through the association’s communication manager Sydney Mungala, the play-off between Zambia and Qatar will not take place.

“We regret to announce that the Under-15 national team will not play their third and fourth play-off with Qatar after two of our players tested positive to COVID-19. The organisers of the tournament have informed us of the decision and the affected players will be isolated as per health regulations,” Kashala said. “The safety and health of the players is more important. As you are all aware, we live in strange times with the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed a lot of lives worldwide. The health authorities have subjected the rest of the team to requisite health protocols and have been found negative.”

Kashala has thanked the Croatia Football Federation (CFF) for having invited Zambia to the tournament.

“The host federation has also facilitated the travel of the rest of the team while the two affected players have stayed behind with the team doctor awaiting further tests,” said Kashala.

Zambia commenced her campaign with a 2-1 win over Bosnia& Herzegovina and lost 1-2 to Romania in the next game.

The junior Chipolopolo were due to play Qatar yesterday for the bronze play-off.

As part of the tournament regulations players across all teams were subjected to daily COVID-19 tests.