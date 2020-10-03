CROATIA TRIP INSPIRES SABOBO

JOSEPH Sabobo Banda, born on December 17, 2005, is one of the names that won’t be easily forgotten at the just ended second edition of the U-15 ‘Vlatko Markovic’ Croatia Invitational Tournament held in Croatia.

The Chisi Mbewe drilled side would have landed back home with a bronze medal, but alas, COVID-19 knocked the boys out after two players tested positive and eventually the game against Qatar was put off.

Scoring three goals in two games, Sabobo told The Mast Sports that he was lucky to have been selected for the tournament.

“I am lucky to have been selected for this tournament which exposed me to a lot of things such as the facilities and also how other teams play. The Croatia trip is motivating me to continue working hard and rise to the top,” he said with a wide smile. “I am very happy that I scored three goals and came out top scorer at the competition which had good teams like Croatia. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t play our last match because my target was to score five goals at the competition. Despite this, I am happy that we worked together as a team to deliver one win from two games. It was not easy.”

Banda said the team worked hard despite the painful loss to Romania after losing one player through a red card.

He added that such tournaments were good for exposure.

“We worked very hard as a team and we were not lucky to lose the Romania game after scoring first and allowing two goals with the remaining 10 minutes. Such competitions are good for us young players because we will grow up being exposed to such high-level competitions. I am happy that I was selected to be part of the team,’’ said Banda.

Zambia commenced its campaign with a 2-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina and lost 1-2 to Romania.

The junior Chipolopolo team was due to play Qatar on Sunday in the third and fourth play-off, but the game was called off after two Zambian players tested positive to COVID-19.