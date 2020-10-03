Deep debt dilemma that can’t be ignored

IT seems Edgar Lungu’s PF government has sowed the seeds that so far have only produced weeds.
When they acquired Eurobonds, the PF was all over the place planting State House-imposed wasteful or pointless projects which gave an appearance of having value. But with time, most of these projects or intentions have been of questionable merit and typically involved political patronage!
For years, citizens have in good faith warned Edgar and his minions against careless borrowing and being a spendthrift.
Just over a year ago, he proudly told the nation through parliament address that he would continue borrowing. Today, he has not only driven Zambia’s economy into the ditch but also left it in deep debt.
And in the face of debt exposure, today in faint voices, his government is folding like a cheap suit – trying to convince creditors and the global community that our economic failure is entirely on account of the coronavirus impact! But we all saw this catastrophe coming. Signs have been there but Edgar has been wearing blinders. And today, his government is playing a game of selective historical amnesia!
On Tuesday the PF government told creditors that it cannot assure that any of its outlined estimates or targets will be met.
At the same time, the PF regime admitted that the direct government external debt stock has increased from US $11.54 billion in December 2019 to $11.97 billion in June 2020… “and has become unsustainable, thus requiring a comprehensive debt plan”.
In a presentation, finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu made to creditors on Tuesday, the government indemnified itself and any of its parties from loss suffered by anyone who relied on the information contained in the document.
The presentation, prepared with the assistance of government’s financial advisors Lazard
Frères SAS and Mnguer Advisory SAS and legal advisor White & Case LLP, reveals the country’s debt standing at $18.5 billion (about K369.7 billion) as at December 2019.
Dr Ng’andu lamented that the country’s debt had grown rapidly, thereby impacting negatively on the economy.
The presentation, which is also available on the Ministry of Finance’s website, shows the country’s overall public domestic debt standing at $4.7 billion (K7.7 billion).
Public and publicly guaranteed external debt stands at $13.8 billion (about K275.7 billion), and this includes central government guaranteed and non-guaranteed debt.
The government’s direct external debt which includes bilateral and the Eurobonds stands at $11.5 billion (about K239.2 billion).
“Zambia’s total public and publicly guaranteed debt reached USD18.5 billion, or approximately 104 per cent of GDP as at end 2019, impacting Zambia’s ability to advance social and economic initiatives, especially in the current COVID-19 environment,’’ Dr Ngándu told creditors. “The direct government external debt stock has increased from US $11.54 billion in December 2019 to US $11.97 billion in June 2020… and has become unsustainable thus requiring a comprehensive debt plan”.
Dr Ng’andu’s presentation also showed that public external debt was set to remain above all IMF indicative thresholds for a prolonged period in the absence of a comprehensive debt management strategy.
“A large reduction in the net present value of Zambian public external debt will be required to restore external debt sustainability over the medium term (2023-2024),” said Dr Ng’andu.
While the intention of Edgar in all this was to convince creditors to give Zambia a six-month breathing window – well, they have rejected that solicitation. Unless there’s a sudden change of heart from the creditors, expect the domino effect.
And Edgar by now should appreciate that this debt issue cannot be left as an abscess spreading fever in all sectors of our economy.
As Dr Fred M’membe noted recently, “Everyone can see that our economy has collapsed. It can’t be concealed. The hardest thing to explain is glaringly evident which everybody had decided not to see or acknowledge…but our rulers want to pretend that all is well and it is business as usual. They don’t even want to talk about it. They are occupying themselves with petty things that really don’t matter. They can try to evade this reality, but they will not be able to evade the consequences of evading this reality”.
