JANZA FACES CAF BAN

NEWLY appointed Napsa Stars Football Club technical director Honor Janza is facing a ban from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for conducting coaching clinics without the continental body’s authority and that of FAZ.

Sources close to Janza, a CAF instructor, told The Mast Sports that the former Mbabane Swallows coach was this month summoned by the CAF disciplinary committee through a virtual meeting which a Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) official was part of.

The sources added that Janza admitted conducting the courses under the nose of both CAF and FAZ sometime this month.

“You know, Janza is a qualified CAF instructor, but when he is doing those coaching clinics FAZ and CAF must be aware. But he did conduct those coaching clinics without the two bodies knowing,” the source said. “The normal process when FAZ or any football mother body is planning to do such courses, it writes to CAF the plan and [CAF] approves the plan and sometimes sends an instructor for the said programmes. He [Janza] has a school and conducted the clinics, and coaches were given certificates and paid to do the courses.”

Sources added that Janza was actually supposed to take over from Mohammed Fati as Naspa Stars coach but the club had opted to put him as technical director as they waited for a CAF disciplinary hearing.

“You see mwaice wandi (my young brother), I think that’s the reason why Janza was not appointed as the head coach because the club is waiting on the hearing. You know a lot has happened during this Livingstone trip. The head coach and some club officials were supposed to be fired for some wrong doings,” the sources said.

When contacted, Janza asked this reporter where he got the information from.

“Who told you I had a CAF meeting?” Janza asked.

When informed that the story came from a source, Janza responded: “Anything to do with CAF is not for you. Till it’s given to you by authority, either FAZ or CAF.”

Super League side Napsa Stars appointed former Chipolopolo coach Janza as technical director last week.

Janza, who also served as FAZ technical director, will oversee all the operations of the club including supervising the technical teams for both senior and junior teams.

Soft-spoken Janza’s immediate past stint was in Swaziland where he resigned as Mbabane Swallows coach to join the pensioners.

He was at the helm of the Zambia national football team at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea where the Chipolopolo bowed out in the first round.