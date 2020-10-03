Lawyers abandon Kambwili

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has been abandoned by lawyers who are representing him in his criminal cases before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

In these matters, Kambwili is charged with contempt of court for allegedly tampering with evidence at Patents and Companies Registration Agency in relation to the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services, which was a subject matter in an active case before magistrate David Simusamba.

The NDC leader is also facing a charge of defamation of the President for questioning President Edgar Lungu’s association with Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay, whom he accused of being a drug dealer.

Joseph Akafumba of MAK partners who represented Kambwili told magistrate Nsunge Chanda and Felix Kaoma that the former’s lawyers Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri and Christopher Mundia backed out representing the accused last [Thursday] night.

Submitting before magistrate Chanda in the contempt case, Akafumba sought an adjournment, saying he needed to study the matter as Kambwili’s lawyers had withdrawn their legal services on Thursday evening.

” Your honor, other lawyers withdrew last night hence we had no option but to look for another Counsel at the eleventh hour,” Akafumba said. “Looking at this situation, it’s difficult for us to proceed as I will need enough time to go through the documents of this matter. I am kindly asking for an adjournment and I am kindly asking if the court can avail certain notes in regards to this matter.”

Magistrate Chanda directed that the matter ought to be concluded, noting that Kambwili was equally tired of appearing before court and adjourned the matter to October 26.

And when Kambwili’s case was called before magistrate Kaoma, Akafumba made the same submission he made before magistrate Chanda and requested for an adjournment.

But magistrate Kaoma in his ruling said he was displeased with the conduct of Kambwili’s previous lawyers as their failure to inform him of their decision to withdraw representation was disrespectful to the court.

” The application for an adjournment is granted but I would like to express my disappointment in the conduct of defense counsel for failing to appear before court and state their position. At least they should have come to excuse themselves from this matter. Even this morning, they (previous lawyers) would have sent a note or sent a representative,” magistrate Kaoma said.” This is lack of professional etiquette and courtesy. Had they informed the court in advance, we would be upholding our orders otherwise the legal profession will end up like other professions where people will be doing whatever they want.”

Magistrate Kaoma reluctantly adjourned the matter to November 10.