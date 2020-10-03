Mwenechifungwe was fearless, says M’membe

[By Charles Tembo and Chambwa Moonga]

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe has paid tribute to chief Mwenechifungwe of the Fungwe people who died last Sunday.

Dr M’membe described the late traditional leader as an incorruptible chief.

“We pay tribute to His Royal Highness, the incorruptible Chief Mwenechifungwe of the Fungwe people of Mafinga district who died last Sunday at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka and being put to rest in Mafinga today [yesterday]. Chief Mwenechifungwe, who has been on the throne for 12 years, was a fearless traditional leader. He loved and respected his subjects. And in return they were loyal, loving and respectful of him,” he stated.

Dr M’membe said there was a lot to learn from Mwenechifungwe’s dislike, distaste for lazy people, liars and thieves.

“Two years ago his royal highness refused to attend the district agricultural show citing theft, saying, ‘I don’t work with thieves.’ Chief Mwenechifungwe will always remain a great source of inspiration for all those who are seeking to establish a more just, fair and humane society in our homeland,” stated Dr M’membe.

And Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba has called for unity among the grieving Fungwe people.

Kalaba delivered his commiserations message to the Fungwe through the opposition party’s Muchinga Province chairperson Katongo Siame.

On behalf of Kalaba, Siame presented a cow at the funeral, to the deceased’s indunas in Mafinga.

Siame informed the indunas that Kalaba was struck with deep sorry on the passing away of the traditional leader.

“President Harry Kalaba has prayed that unity will continue to prevail in this chiefdom, even as the late chief is put to rest,” said Siame.