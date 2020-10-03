My Pawa made me betPawa’s BIGGEST winner with K718,024.60

I’m Eddie, a mineworker in Solwezi. I used My Pawa to place five K1 bets on 30 legs. They all won and my combined winnings were K205,148.45. These were more than trebled by betPawa win bonuses for a total payout of K718,024.60. This is my story…

This was another day of trying to win. Only this time I had to aim high. I had to do five betslips. I followed game by game. It was amazing how the predictions were turning green one after another. I thought the betPawa system had malfunctioned!

It’s the biggest dream I have ever had. I shed tears of joy. After calming myself, I grabbed my phone and called my fiancée, who was happy too.

One thing I like the most is the money payment system because you actually see that the money is there and it’s up to you to choose the best withdrawal option. betPawa is a very good platform to change your life. Good bonuses, great customer care, and of course very easy to use.

I am happy I am the biggest winner in betPawa so far. Someone should challenge me now. I have set a record. And Your Pawa to win BIG like me is greater than ever with betPawa’s new 500% win bonus.

Sign up in seconds today at www.betpawa.co.zm/signup